Chen Hsong : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 22 July 2020, in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at 24/F, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

In view of the recent development of the COVID-19 epidemic and to safeguard the health and safety of attending shareholders, proxies and other attendees and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:

compulsory body temperature check and health declaration at the entrance of the meeting venue; mandatory wearing of surgical face mask during their attendance of the meeting (No surgical face masks will be provided at the meeting venue); no refreshments will be served either during or after the meeting; appropriate distancing and spacing in line with guidance from the HKSAR Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the meeting as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding. Attendees must follow the

Company's instruction when taking seats; and any person who has any flu-like symptoms or is subject to mandatory quarantine order imposed by the HKSAR Government or who does not comply with the precautionary measures will not be given access to the meeting venue.

To comply with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company will limit the capacity for Shareholders (including their proxies or corporate representatives) to attend the AGM in person subject to the strict compliance of the said regulation at any one time in the meeting venue. Only Shareholders (including their proxies or corporate representatives) who have obtained the notification of admission right to the meeting venue, Directors and the relevant supporting personnel will be allowed entry into the meeting venue.