Chen Hsong : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

08/19/2020 | 05:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 22 July 2020, in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at 24/F, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

In view of the recent development of the COVID-19 epidemic and to safeguard the health and safety of attending shareholders, proxies and other attendees and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:

  1. compulsory body temperature check and health declaration at the entrance of the meeting venue;
  2. mandatory wearing of surgical face mask during their attendance of the meeting (No surgical face masks will be provided at the meeting venue);
  3. no refreshments will be served either during or after the meeting;
  4. appropriate distancing and spacing in line with guidance from the HKSAR Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the meeting as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding. Attendees must follow the
    Company's instruction when taking seats; and
  5. any person who has any flu-like symptoms or is subject to mandatory quarantine order imposed by the HKSAR Government or who does not comply with the precautionary measures will not be given access to the meeting venue.

To comply with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company will limit the capacity for Shareholders (including their proxies or corporate representatives) to attend the AGM in person subject to the strict compliance of the said regulation at any one time in the meeting venue. Only Shareholders (including their proxies or corporate representatives) who have obtained the notification of admission right to the meeting venue, Directors and the relevant supporting personnel will be allowed entry into the meeting venue.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to consider appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy or through HKSCC Nominees Limited by giving instructions to their brokers and custodians to vote according to their indicated voting instructions as an alternative to attending the meeting in person.

The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.

Subject to the development of COVID-19 epidemic, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement(s) on such measures as appropriate.

By Order of the Board

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chi Ngai CHAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lai Yuen CHIANG and Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Bernard Charnwut CHAN, Mr. Anish LALVANI, Mr. Michael Tze Hau LEE and Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN.

Disclaimer

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 09:01:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 513 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2020 93,7 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net cash 2020 936 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 1 085 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 29,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Yuen Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Hau Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Leung Chung Executive Director & Group Chief Officer-Sales
Chin Kwang Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Anish Lalvani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.56%140
NORDSON CORPORATION26.30%11 938
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.215.55%8 930
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.99%4 119
VALMET OYJ7.96%4 090
MAREL HF.14.01%3 843
