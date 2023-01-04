Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Chenab Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHBL   PK0082201010

CHENAB LIMITED

(CHBL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
2.410 PKR   -.--%
02:08aChenab : Transmission of annual report for the year ended june 30, 2019
PU
2022Chenab : Permission for holding delayed annual general meeting for the year ended june 30, 2019 u/s 147 of the companies act, 2017
PU
2017Chenab Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chenab : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

01/04/2023 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L I M I T E D

2019

ANNUAL

REPORT

Contents

Company Information

02

Vision and Mission Statement

03

Financial Highlight s

04

Notice of Annual General Meeting

05

Director's Report to the Members

08

Director's Report in Urdu

13

Auditor's Report to member

18

Balance Sheet

24

Profit & Loss Account

26

Statementof Comprehensive Income

27

Cash Flow Statement

28

Statementof Changing in Equity

30

Notes to the Financial Statement

31

Pattern of Shareholding (Ordinary Shares)

56

Pattern of Shareholding ( Preference Shares)

58

Form of Proxy

59

01

Company Information

Chief Executive

Chairman

Directors

Nominee Director

Major Bankers

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Auditors

Shares Registrar

Registered Office

Website Address

Works

Muhammad Naeem

Mian Muhammad Latif

Mian Muhammad Javaid Iqbal

Mr. Muhammad Faisal Latif

Mr. Tariq Ayoub Khan

Mr. Masood Ul Hassan

Mr. Muhammad Hashim

Mr. Muhammad Salman Javed

Ms. Sobia chughtai

Mr. Shaid Mahmood Khan

Allied Bank Limited.

Askari Bank Limited.

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

Citibank, N.A.

Faysal Bank Limited.

First Credit & Investment Bank Limited.

Habib Bank Limited.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.

KASB Bank Limited.

National Bank of Pakistan.

NIB Bank Limited.

Orix Leasing (Pakistan) Limited.

Pak Oman Investment Company Limited.

Pak Kuwait Investment Company (Pvt.) Limited.

Pak Libya Holding Company (Pvt.) Limited.

Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment

Silk Bank Limited.

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

The Bank of Punjab.

United Bank Limited. Mr.

Mr. Faisal Ali Sarwar

Muhammad Arshad

Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq

Chartered Accountants.

F.D. Registrar Services (SMC-Pvt.) Limited

Office # 1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade

Tower-A, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Tel:021-32271905-6/021-35478192-3

Nishatabad, Faisalabad.

Tel:+92 41 8754472-8 Fax:+92 41 8752400, 8752700 chenab@chenabgroup.com www.chenabgroup.com

-Spinning Unit

- Toba Tek Singh.

-Weaving Unit

- Kharianwala, Distt: Sheikhupura.

-Weaving Unit

- Shahkot, Distt: Nankana Sahib.

-Processing & Stitching Units - Nishatabad, Fsd.

02

Vision

To be a competitive and customer focused organization with continuing commitment to excellence and standards.

Mission Statement

. To be the business house of first choice for customers .

  • To be a change leader.

. To produce innovative, relevant and cost effective product s.

  • Setting and maintaining high standards.
  • To ear n profit s by achieving optimum level of production by using stat e of are technologies.

. To provide ideal work i ng conditions to employees and to take care in their career planning and reward them according to their skill and responsibility.

  • To meet social and cultural obligations towards society being a patriotic and conscientious corporate citizen

03

Fianancial Highlights

Operational performance

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

(Rupees'000)

Sales-net

360,870

915,910

1,764,452

2,007,632

2,213,846

2,265,551

2,171,725

Cost of sales

430,828

1,081,015

2,493,141

2,259,157

2,575,659

2,515,062

2,546,224

Gross profit

(69,958)

(165,105)

(728,689)

(251,525)

(361,813)

(249,511)

(374,499)

Operation (loss) / profit

(155,040)

(303,610)

(868,913)

(99,201)

(206,345)

(129,634)

(226,525)

Profit/ loss before taxtion

145,625

(261,067)

(970,676)

(379,230)

(466,824)

(389,041)

(488,509)

Profit/loss after taxtion

141,365

(20,791)

(992,228)

(389,703)

(479,385)

(399,289)

(493,799)

Financial position

Property,Plant and equipment Long term deposits

Fixed capital expenditure

Total assets

Current asset Store,spare parts and

stocks in trade Other current assets Cash and cash equivalents

Total

Current liabilities

Short term bank borrowing Currant portion of long term

loans/morabaha Other current liabilities

Total

Net working capital

Long term loans/Finance lease, morabaha

Shareholder's equity

Profiability analysis

Gross profit to sale (%) Loss/Profit befor tax to sales (%) Loss/Profit after tax to sales (%) Return on Investment (%) Return on equity (%)

Earnings per share(Rupees)

Financial analysis

Current ratio(time) Debt to equity (time) Total Debt to Total Assets Total Debt to Fixed Assets

10,890,092

10,993,406

11,185,697

10,848,916

11,052,466

11,046,052

11,253,800

12,637

12,637

12,637

12,637

12,637

12,637

12,637

10,902,729

11,006,043

11,198,334

10,861,553

11,065,103

11,058,689

11,266,437

11,087,664

12,928,842

13,147,032

13,467,685

13,798,837

14,487,041

15,045,669

28,973

65,984

100,140

756,931

870,072

1,086,824

1,185,960

138,397

1,838,025

1,820,136

1,824,970

1,836,361

2,303,428

2,576,549

17,565

18,790

28,422

24,231

27,301

38,100

16,723

184,935

1,922,799

1,948,698

2,606,132

2,733,734

3,428,352

3,779,232

4,344,992

4,342,494

4,342,499

4,988,748

5,785,580

5,681,149

5,746,683

3,104,745

2,961,040

2,784,879

2,757,063

2,675,537

2,416,944

2,054,106

1,864,053

3,262,212

3,133,986

2,842,071

2,385,471

2,972,167

3155952

9,313,790

10,565,746

10,261,364

10,587,882

10,846,588

11,070,260

10,956,741

(9,128,855)

(8,642,947)

(8,312,666)

(7,981,750)

(8,112,854)

(7,641,908)

(7,177,509)

2,322,962

2,448,167

2,708,314

2,353,982

2,086,486

2,378,188

2,786,025

(877,879)

(1,047,380)

(6,547,438)

(5,588,895)

(5,244,931)

(4,781,852)

(4,428,460)

12,067,459

13,275,119

7,730,826

8,661,555

8,996,729

9,975,182

10,622,892

(19.39)

(18.03)

(41.30)

(12.53)

(16.34)

(11.01)

(17.24)

40.35

(28.50)

(55.01)

(18.89)

(21.09)

(17.17)

(22.49)

39.17

(2.27)

(56.23)

(19.41)

(21.65)

(17.62)

(22.74)

1.27

(0.16)

(7.55)

(2.89)

(3.47)

(2.76)

(3.28)

(16.10)

1.99

15.15

6.97

9.14

8.35

11.15

1.23

(0.18)

(8.63)

(3.39)

(4.17)

(3.47)

(4.29)

0.02

0.18

0.19

0.25

0.25

0.31

0.34

(6.18)

(5.16)

(0.84)

(0.91)

(0.91)

(1.00)

(1.09)

0.49

0.42

0.42

0.38

0.35

0.33

0.32

0.50

0.49

0.49

0.47

0.43

0.43

0.43

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chenab Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHENAB LIMITED
02:08aChenab : Transmission of annual report for the year ended june 30, 2019
PU
2022Chenab : Permission for holding delayed annual general meeting for the year ended june 30,..
PU
2017Chenab Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2017Chenab Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2016Chenab Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 201..
CI
2016Chenab Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2016
CI
2016Chenab Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2016Chenab Limited Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended D..
CI
2015Chenab Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 201..
CI
2015Chenab Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2015
CI
More news
Chart CHENAB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chenab Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Latif Mian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Arshad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tariq Ayub Khan Independent Director
Mirza Maqsood-ul-Hassan Independent Director
Muhammad Naeem Mian Executive Director, Director-Marketing & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENAB LIMITED0.00%1
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED0.67%2 149
TRIDENT LIMITED0.44%2 078
TEIJIN LIMITED0.00%1 892
COATS GROUP PLC0.00%1 273
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD1.98%1 215