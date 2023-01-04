Chenab : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Vision

To be a competitive and customer focused organization with continuing commitment to excellence and standards.

Mission Statement

. To be the business house of first choice for customers .

To be a change leader.

. To produce innovative, relevant and cost effective product s.

Setting and maintaining high standards.

To ear n profit s by achieving optimum level of production by using stat e of are technologies.

. To provide ideal work i ng conditions to employees and to take care in their career planning and reward them according to their skill and responsibility.