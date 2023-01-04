|
Chenab : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
L I M I T E D
2019
ANNUAL
REPORT
Contents
|
Company Information
|
02
|
Vision and Mission Statement
|
03
|
Financial Highlight s
|
04
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
05
|
Director's Report to the Members
|
08
|
Director's Report in Urdu
|
13
|
Auditor's Report to member
|
18
|
Balance Sheet
|
24
|
Profit & Loss Account
|
26
|
Statementof Comprehensive Income
|
27
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
28
|
Statementof Changing in Equity
|
30
|
Notes to the Financial Statement
|
31
|
Pattern of Shareholding (Ordinary Shares)
|
56
|
Pattern of Shareholding ( Preference Shares)
|
58
|
Form of Proxy
|
59
Company Information
Chief Executive
Chairman
Directors
Nominee Director
Major Bankers
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Auditors
Shares Registrar
Registered Office
Website Address
Works
Muhammad Naeem
Mian Muhammad Latif
Mian Muhammad Javaid Iqbal
Mr. Muhammad Faisal Latif
Mr. Tariq Ayoub Khan
Mr. Masood Ul Hassan
Mr. Muhammad Hashim
Mr. Muhammad Salman Javed
Ms. Sobia chughtai
Mr. Shaid Mahmood Khan
Allied Bank Limited.
Askari Bank Limited.
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited.
Citibank, N.A.
Faysal Bank Limited.
First Credit & Investment Bank Limited.
Habib Bank Limited.
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.
KASB Bank Limited.
National Bank of Pakistan.
NIB Bank Limited.
Orix Leasing (Pakistan) Limited.
Pak Oman Investment Company Limited.
Pak Kuwait Investment Company (Pvt.) Limited.
Pak Libya Holding Company (Pvt.) Limited.
Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment
Silk Bank Limited.
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.
The Bank of Punjab.
United Bank Limited. Mr.
Mr. Faisal Ali Sarwar
Muhammad Arshad
Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq
Chartered Accountants.
F.D. Registrar Services (SMC-Pvt.) Limited
Office # 1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade
Tower-A, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Tel:021-32271905-6/021-35478192-3
Nishatabad, Faisalabad.
Tel:+92 41 8754472-8 Fax:+92 41 8752400, 8752700 chenab@chenabgroup.com www.chenabgroup.com
|
-Spinning Unit
|
- Toba Tek Singh.
|
-Weaving Unit
|
- Kharianwala, Distt: Sheikhupura.
|
-Weaving Unit
|
- Shahkot, Distt: Nankana Sahib.
-Processing & Stitching Units - Nishatabad, Fsd.
Vision
To be a competitive and customer focused organization with continuing commitment to excellence and standards.
Mission Statement
. To be the business house of first choice for customers .
. To produce innovative, relevant and cost effective product s.
-
Setting and maintaining high standards.
-
To ear n profit s by achieving optimum level of production by using stat e of are technologies.
. To provide ideal work i ng conditions to employees and to take care in their career planning and reward them according to their skill and responsibility.
-
To meet social and cultural obligations towards society being a patriotic and conscientious corporate citizen
Fianancial Highlights
|
Operational performance
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rupees'000)
|
Sales-net
|
|
360,870
|
|
915,910
|
|
1,764,452
|
|
2,007,632
|
|
2,213,846
|
|
2,265,551
|
|
2,171,725
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
430,828
|
|
1,081,015
|
|
2,493,141
|
|
2,259,157
|
|
2,575,659
|
|
2,515,062
|
|
2,546,224
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
(69,958)
|
|
(165,105)
|
|
(728,689)
|
|
(251,525)
|
|
(361,813)
|
|
(249,511)
|
|
(374,499)
|
|
Operation (loss) / profit
|
|
(155,040)
|
(303,610)
|
(868,913)
|
(99,201)
|
(206,345)
|
(129,634)
|
(226,525)
|
|
Profit/ loss before taxtion
|
|
145,625
|
(261,067)
|
(970,676)
|
(379,230)
|
(466,824)
|
(389,041)
|
(488,509)
|
|
Profit/loss after taxtion
|
|
141,365
|
(20,791)
|
(992,228)
|
(389,703)
|
(479,385)
|
(399,289)
|
(493,799)
|
|
Financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property,Plant and equipment Long term deposits
Fixed capital expenditure
Total assets
Current asset Store,spare parts and
stocks in trade Other current assets Cash and cash equivalents
Total
Current liabilities
Short term bank borrowing Currant portion of long term
loans/morabaha Other current liabilities
Total
Net working capital
Long term loans/Finance lease, morabaha
Shareholder's equity
Profiability analysis
Gross profit to sale (%) Loss/Profit befor tax to sales (%) Loss/Profit after tax to sales (%) Return on Investment (%) Return on equity (%)
Earnings per share(Rupees)
Financial analysis
Current ratio(time) Debt to equity (time) Total Debt to Total Assets Total Debt to Fixed Assets
|
|
10,890,092
|
|
10,993,406
|
|
11,185,697
|
|
10,848,916
|
|
11,052,466
|
|
11,046,052
|
|
11,253,800
|
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
12,637
|
|
10,902,729
|
|
11,006,043
|
|
11,198,334
|
|
10,861,553
|
|
11,065,103
|
|
11,058,689
|
|
11,266,437
|
|
11,087,664
|
12,928,842
|
13,147,032
|
13,467,685
|
13,798,837
|
14,487,041
|
15,045,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,973
|
65,984
|
100,140
|
756,931
|
870,072
|
1,086,824
|
1,185,960
|
|
138,397
|
1,838,025
|
1,820,136
|
1,824,970
|
1,836,361
|
2,303,428
|
2,576,549
|
|
17,565
|
18,790
|
28,422
|
24,231
|
27,301
|
38,100
|
16,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
184,935
|
1,922,799
|
1,948,698
|
2,606,132
|
2,733,734
|
3,428,352
|
3,779,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,344,992
|
4,342,494
|
4,342,499
|
4,988,748
|
5,785,580
|
5,681,149
|
5,746,683
|
|
3,104,745
|
2,961,040
|
2,784,879
|
2,757,063
|
2,675,537
|
2,416,944
|
2,054,106
|
|
|
1,864,053
|
3,262,212
|
3,133,986
|
2,842,071
|
2,385,471
|
2,972,167
|
3155952
|
|
|
9,313,790
|
10,565,746
|
10,261,364
|
10,587,882
|
10,846,588
|
11,070,260
|
10,956,741
|
|
(9,128,855)
|
(8,642,947)
|
(8,312,666)
|
(7,981,750)
|
(8,112,854)
|
(7,641,908)
|
(7,177,509)
|
|
2,322,962
|
2,448,167
|
2,708,314
|
2,353,982
|
2,086,486
|
2,378,188
|
2,786,025
|
|
(877,879)
|
(1,047,380)
|
(6,547,438)
|
(5,588,895)
|
(5,244,931)
|
(4,781,852)
|
(4,428,460)
|
|
12,067,459
|
13,275,119
|
7,730,826
|
8,661,555
|
8,996,729
|
9,975,182
|
10,622,892
|
|
(19.39)
|
(18.03)
|
(41.30)
|
(12.53)
|
(16.34)
|
(11.01)
|
(17.24)
|
|
40.35
|
(28.50)
|
(55.01)
|
(18.89)
|
(21.09)
|
(17.17)
|
(22.49)
|
|
39.17
|
(2.27)
|
(56.23)
|
(19.41)
|
(21.65)
|
(17.62)
|
(22.74)
|
|
1.27
|
(0.16)
|
(7.55)
|
(2.89)
|
(3.47)
|
(2.76)
|
(3.28)
|
|
(16.10)
|
1.99
|
15.15
|
6.97
|
9.14
|
8.35
|
11.15
|
|
1.23
|
(0.18)
|
(8.63)
|
(3.39)
|
(4.17)
|
(3.47)
|
(4.29)
|
|
0.02
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
|
(6.18)
|
(5.16)
|
(0.84)
|
(0.91)
|
(0.91)
|
(1.00)
|
(1.09)
|
|
0.49
|
0.42
|
0.42
|
0.38
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.32
|
|
0.50
|
0.49
|
0.49
|
0.47
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
0.43
|
