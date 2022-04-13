Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8210   TW0008210006

CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.

(8210)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
68.70 TWD   -0.43%
68.70 TWD   -0.43%
Chenbro Micom : Clarification on Media Reporting

04/13/2022 | 01:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 13:04:32
Subject 
 Clarification on Media Reporting
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
2.Company name:Chenbro Micom
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:money udn
6.Content of the report:
 (1)Chenbro revenue this year will make a big leap forward, actively
    deploying production capacity in response to the closure of the
    city, and it is expected to ship in the second half of the year
    The logistics situation will gradually stabilize
 (2)...looking forward that the revenue of 2022 is expected to be
    double digit growth...
7.Cause of occurrence:media reports
8.Countermeasures:
 (1)The company does not offer financial projection
 (2)The official information of the company will be posted on MOPS website
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 960 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 904 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2022 419 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 8 297 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 68,70 TWD
Average target price 108,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ya Nan Chen General Manager
Wan Ming Huang Head-Finance & Assistant Manager-Finance
Mei Chi Chen Chairman
Yu Tzu Huang VP-Global Research & Development
Linda Chen Senior Director-Business Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.-11.92%285
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-14.97%4 855
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.52%2 085
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-5.82%813
EIZO CORPORATION-14.37%587
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.93%552