Chenbro Micom : Clarification on Media Reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13 2.Company name:Chenbro Micom 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:money udn 6.Content of the report: (1)Chenbro revenue this year will make a big leap forward, actively deploying production capacity in response to the closure of the city, and it is expected to ship in the second half of the year The logistics situation will gradually stabilize (2)...looking forward that the revenue of 2022 is expected to be double digit growth... 7.Cause of occurrence:media reports 8.Countermeasures: (1)The company does not offer financial projection (2)The official information of the company will be posted on MOPS website 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None