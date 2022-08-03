Chenbro Micom : will attend 2Q22 results conference call held by Yuanta Securities
08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Provided by: CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
15:33:14
Subject
Chenbro will attend 2Q22 results conference call
held by Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Company 2Q22 results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The conference call will be held in Mandarin.
Live web address: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/YsYyGSYn
Please refer to the Company's public announcement on MOPS
for the conference material.
Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.