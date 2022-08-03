Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8210   TW0008210006

CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.

(8210)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
69.40 TWD   -1.56%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chenbro Micom : will attend 2Q22 results conference call held by Yuanta Securities

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:33:14
Subject 
 Chenbro will attend 2Q22 results conference call
held by Yuanta Securities
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Company 2Q22 results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The conference call will be held in Mandarin.
 Live web address: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/YsYyGSYn
 Please refer to the Company's public announcement on MOPS
 for the conference material.

Disclaimer

Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 009 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2022 986 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net Debt 2022 419 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 8 381 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,40 TWD
Average target price 99,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ya Nan Chen General Manager
Wan Ming Huang Head-Finance & Assistant Manager-Finance
Mei Chi Chen Chairman
Yu Tzu Huang VP-Global Research & Development
Linda Chen Senior Director-Business Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.-11.03%280
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-3.38%5 251
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.93%1 829
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.23.63%1 066
EIZO CORPORATION-7.81%594
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-10.70%316