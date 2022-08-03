Chenbro Micom : will attend 2Q22 results conference call held by Yuanta Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/15 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Company 2Q22 results 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The conference call will be held in Mandarin. Live web address: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/YsYyGSYn Please refer to the Company's public announcement on MOPS for the conference material.