    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
Announcement of the new endorsements/guarantees by the Company reaching NT$30 million and 5% or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 15:40:30
Subject 
 Announcement of the new endorsements/guarantees by
the Company reaching NT$30 million and 5% or more of its
net worth on the latest financial statements
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)company:Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd.
(2)its relationship with the Company:
Indirect sub-subsidiaries of the Company
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):26,639,695
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):12,783,751
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):7,145,415
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of
the event (thousand NTD):19,929,166
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/
guarantees(thousand NTD):8,169,710
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For working capital needs
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)content:None
(2)value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)capital (thousand NTD):4,448,083
(2)cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-971,094
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)condition:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed
/guaranteed company with the Bank.
(2)date:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed/
guaranteed company with the Bank.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
66,599,238
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):25,898,496
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:97.22%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:85.80%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
