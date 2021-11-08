Announcement of the new endorsements/guarantees by the Company reaching NT$30 million and 5% or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)company:Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd.
(2)its relationship with the Company:
Indirect sub-subsidiaries of the Company
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):26,639,695
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):12,783,751
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):7,145,415
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of
the event (thousand NTD):19,929,166
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/
guarantees(thousand NTD):8,169,710
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For working capital needs
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)content:None
(2)value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)capital (thousand NTD):4,448,083
(2)cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-971,094
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)condition:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed
/guaranteed company with the Bank.
(2)date:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed/
guaranteed company with the Bank.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
66,599,238
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):25,898,496
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:97.22%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:85.80%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None