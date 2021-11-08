Announcement of the new endorsements/guarantees by the Company reaching NT$30 million and 5% or more of its net worth on the latest financial statements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)company:Cheng Loong Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd. (2)its relationship with the Company: Indirect sub-subsidiaries of the Company (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):26,639,695 (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):12,783,751 (5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):7,145,415 (6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event (thousand NTD):19,929,166 (7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/ guarantees(thousand NTD):8,169,710 (8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For working capital needs 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)content:None (2)value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)capital (thousand NTD):4,448,083 (2)cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-971,094 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)condition:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed /guaranteed company with the Bank. (2)date:Subject to the contract between the Company and the endorsed/ guaranteed company with the Bank. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 66,599,238 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):25,898,496 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:97.22% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:85.80% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None