    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
  Report
Cheng Loong : Announce the fire protection engineering of the Company's Houli Mill material yard in Zhongxing Industrial Zone has been contracted to Shine Far Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 15:46:17
Subject 
 Announce the fire protection engineering of the Company's
Houli Mill material yard in Zhongxing Industrial Zone has
been contracted to Shine Far Electromechanical Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Shine Far Electromechanical Co., Ltd.；Related party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Total contract amount:NT$3,675,000 (tax included)；
Start and end dates of the contract:To be completed within two months upon
the date of execution of the Contract.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
To solve the problem of insufficient spaces in the material yard
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/10
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
