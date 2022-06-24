Cheng Loong : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
15:38:16
Subject
Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints
members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Yung-Chi Wang
(2)Yao-Ming Yang
(3)Fu-Hsing Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Yung-Chi Wang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
(2)Yao-Ming Yang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
(3)Fu-Hsing Chang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Yung-Chi Wang
(2)Fu-Hsing Chang
(3)Feng-Chih Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Yung-Chi Wang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
(2)Fu-Hsing Chang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
(3)Feng-Chih Huang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and reappointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/12~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None