Cheng Loong : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints members of the 5th Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Yung-Chi Wang (2)Yao-Ming Yang (3)Fu-Hsing Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Yung-Chi Wang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. (2)Yao-Ming Yang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. (3)Fu-Hsing Chang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Yung-Chi Wang (2)Fu-Hsing Chang (3)Feng-Chih Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Yung-Chi Wang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. (2)Fu-Hsing Chang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. (3)Feng-Chih Huang, Independent Director of Cheng Loong Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and reappointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/12~2022/06/12 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None