Cheng Loong : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10 3.Shareholders meeting location:Basement 1, No. 1, Sec. 1, Minsheng Rd., Banqiao Dist.,New Taipei City 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): Physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: I.2021 Business Overview - Business Report II.Endorsement/guarantee provided by the Company to others and its necessity and reasonableness, as well as loaning funds to others III.2021 Distribution of Employee Compensation IV.2021 Distribution of Cash Dividends V.2021 Audit Committee's Review Report 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: I.Adoption of the Company's 2021 Financial Statements II.Adoption of the Company's 2021 Profit Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: I.Amendment to certain articles of the Company's Articles of Incorporation II.Amendment to certain articles in the Company's Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets III.Amendment to the Company's Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of the 18th Board of Directors (including Independent Directors) 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Lifting of "Non-Compete Restriction" Against the Company's Directors 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)In accordance with the Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the periods for accepting proposals submitted by shareholders will be suspended from April 5, 2022 to April 14, 2022, and the place for accepting such proposals is the Company's stock affairs division(3F, No. 3, Sec. 1, Minsheng Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City) (2)In accordance with the Article 192-1 of the Company Act, the periods for accepting Directors (including Independent Directors) nominations submitted by shareholders will be suspended from April 5, 2022 to April 14, 2022, and the place for accepting such nominations is the Company's stock affairs division(3F, No. 3, Sec. 1, Minsheng Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City) (3)The other annual general shareholders' meeting proposals will be announced after the board of directors approved.