  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Loong Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
  Report
Cheng Loong : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:42:34
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors
to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10
3.Shareholders meeting location:Basement 1, No. 1, Sec. 1,
Minsheng Rd., Banqiao Dist.,New Taipei City
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
Physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
I.2021 Business Overview - Business Report
II.Endorsement/guarantee provided by the Company to others
and its necessity and reasonableness, as well as loaning funds
to others
III.2021 Distribution of Employee Compensation
IV.2021 Distribution of Cash Dividends
V.2021 Audit Committee's Review Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
I.Adoption of the Company's 2021 Financial Statements
II.Adoption of the Company's 2021 Profit Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
I.Amendment to certain articles of the Company's Articles of
Incorporation
II.Amendment to certain articles in the Company's Procedures
for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
III.Amendment to the Company's Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders' Meetings
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of the 18th Board of Directors (including Independent
Directors)
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Lifting of "Non-Compete Restriction" Against the Company's
Directors
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)In accordance with the Article 172-1 of the Company Act,
the periods for accepting proposals submitted by shareholders
will be suspended from April 5, 2022 to April 14, 2022, and
the place for accepting such proposals is the Company's stock
affairs division(3F, No. 3, Sec. 1, Minsheng Rd., Banqiao Dist.,
New Taipei City)
(2)In accordance with the Article 192-1 of the Company Act,
the periods for accepting Directors (including Independent
Directors) nominations submitted by shareholders will be
suspended from April 5, 2022 to April 14, 2022, and the
place for accepting such nominations is the Company's stock
affairs division(3F, No. 3, Sec. 1, Minsheng Rd., Banqiao
Dist., New Taipei City)
(3)The other annual general shareholders' meeting proposals will
be announced after the board of directors approved.

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 44 912 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net income 2021 4 871 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 180 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CHENG LOONG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cheng Loong Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENG LOONG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,45 TWD
Average target price 45,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Ho Tsai General Manager & Director
Chung Lin Chou Head-Finance
Shu Yun Cheng Chairman
Hsiang-Chu Lin Head-Administration Division
Yao Ming Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG LOONG CORPORATION-2.41%1 341
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.69%15 969
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.99%13 909
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.39%12 499
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-22.36%10 643
MONDI PLC-22.92%8 912