Cheng Loong : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to distribute dividends
03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
14:49:31
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors
to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.9
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):2,105,721,592
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10