    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
Cheng Loong : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to distribute dividends

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:49:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors
to distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.9
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):2,105,721,592
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 44 912 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net income 2021 4 871 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 180 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tung Ho Tsai General Manager & Director
Chung Lin Chou Head-Finance
Shu Yun Cheng Chairman
Hsiang-Chu Lin Head-Administration Division
Yao Ming Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG LOONG CORPORATION-2.41%1 341
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.69%15 969
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.99%13 909
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.39%12 499
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-22.36%10 643
MONDI PLC-22.92%8 912