Cheng Loong : Supplementary 2019/02/01 On behalf of the subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation, it's announced arbitration results with sales of 100% stake of Ever Onward Corporation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:Winvantage Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:The Company owns 84.18% stake of Winvantage Corporation 5.Cause of occurrence: 1.The Company's subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation, upon the resolution of the Board of Directors on January 16, 2018, decided to sell the stake of Winvantage's 100% reinvestment, Ever Onward Corporation and the reinvestments thereof, Hong Kong Chung Loong Limited and Shanghai Chung Loong Paper Co., Ltd., to the wholly owned subsidiaries of China Vanke Co., Ltd., namely Sinobird Holding Limited and Hybest (BVI) Company Limited, with the guarantor, Vanke Property (Hong Kong) Limited. The transaction has completed the registration of changes in Q1, 2018, and the disposal gains were recognized. 2.For the aforesaid stake transaction, 80% of the total price, or CNY 1,048,000 thousand was received; but the buyer has neither settled the third and fourth installment nor made up the deficient payment according to the share transaction agreement until now. On January 31, 2019, the buyer together with its guarantor also filed the arbitration petition to Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre asking for arbitration, claiming that the stake transaction agreement shall be invalid and revoked. Winvantage Corporation counterclaimed that the buyer and its guarantor shall pay the third and fourth installment with interests. 3.The arbitration tribunal ruled the arbitration conclusively on April 13, 2022, dismissing the applicant's claim, and ruled that the buyer and its guarantor shall assume the joint and several liability of performing the agreement; the actual amount of the price, interests, and fees shall be further negotiated by the parties and submitted to the tribunal for approval. 6.Countermeasures:The buyer and the guarantor will be requested to pay the payables as soon as possible, per the arbitration decision. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None