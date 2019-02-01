Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Loong Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
34.65 TWD   +0.73%
05:10aCHENG LOONG : Supplementary 2019/02/01 On behalf of the subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation, it's announced arbitration results with sales of 100% stake of Ever Onward Corporation
PU
03:01aCHENG LOONG : Announcement on the continued nomination of the Company's independent directors for three terms
PU
03/22CHENG LOONG : Publishing the information about the investor conference to be convened by the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cheng Loong : Supplementary 2019/02/01 On behalf of the subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation, it's announced arbitration results with sales of 100% stake of Ever Onward Corporation

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 17:00:53
Subject 
 Supplementary 2019/02/01 On behalf of the subsidiary,
Winvantage Corporation, it's announced arbitration results
with sales of 100% stake of Ever Onward Corporation
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Winvantage Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:The Company owns 84.18% stake of
Winvantage Corporation
5.Cause of occurrence:
1.The Company's subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation, upon the
resolution of the Board of Directors on January 16, 2018, decided to
sell the stake of Winvantage's 100% reinvestment, Ever Onward
Corporation and the reinvestments thereof, Hong Kong Chung Loong Limited
and Shanghai Chung Loong Paper Co., Ltd., to the wholly owned subsidiaries of
China Vanke Co., Ltd., namely Sinobird Holding Limited and Hybest (BVI)
Company Limited, with the guarantor, Vanke Property (Hong Kong) Limited.
The transaction has completed the registration of changes in Q1, 2018,
and the disposal gains were recognized.
2.For the aforesaid stake transaction, 80% of the total price, or
CNY 1,048,000 thousand was received; but the buyer has neither settled the
third and fourth installment nor made up the deficient payment according
to the share transaction agreement until now. On January 31, 2019, the buyer
together with its guarantor also filed the arbitration petition to Hong Kong
International Arbitration Centre asking for arbitration, claiming that the
stake transaction agreement shall be invalid and revoked. Winvantage
Corporation counterclaimed that the buyer and its guarantor shall pay the
third and fourth installment with interests.
3.The arbitration tribunal ruled the arbitration conclusively on
April 13, 2022, dismissing the applicant's claim, and ruled that the buyer
and its guarantor shall assume the joint and several liability of performing
the agreement; the actual amount of the price, interests, and fees shall be
further negotiated by the parties and submitted to the tribunal for approval.
6.Countermeasures:The buyer and the guarantor will be requested to pay the
payables as soon as possible, per the arbitration decision.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHENG LOONG CORPORATION
05:10aCHENG LOONG : Supplementary 2019/02/01 On behalf of the subsidiary, Winvantage Corporation..
PU
03:01aCHENG LOONG : Announcement on the continued nomination of the Company's independent direct..
PU
03/22CHENG LOONG : Publishing the information about the investor conference to be convened by t..
PU
03/15Cheng Loong Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/15CHENG LOONG : Announcement of the new endorsements/guarantees by the Company reaching NT$3..
PU
03/15CHENG LOONG : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to distribute divid..
PU
03/15CHENG LOONG : To announce the consolidated financial statements for 2021 approved by the C..
PU
03/15CHENG LOONG : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Ann..
PU
2021Cheng Loong Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021To clarify the news coverage of Commercial Times dated November 9, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 986 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net income 2021 3 963 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2021 17 518 M 602 M 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 402 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart CHENG LOONG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cheng Loong Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENG LOONG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Ho Tsai General Manager & Director
Chung Lin Chou Head-Finance
Shu Yun Cheng Chairman
Hsiang-Chu Lin Head-Administration Division
Yao Ming Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG LOONG CORPORATION-1.84%1 320
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.15%17 781
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA17.22%15 169
WESTROCK COMPANY12.56%14 412
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-21.55%10 605
MONDI PLC-21.39%9 092