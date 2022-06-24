Log in
    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
29.65 TWD   +0.34%
03:56aCHENG LOONG : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors appoints members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
03:46aCHENG LOONG : To announce the change of the Company's principal financial officer and corporate governance officer
PU
06/13CHENG LOONG : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Omis International Holdings Limited, that the Board of Directors resolved to decrease the capital
PU
Cheng Loong : To announce the change of the Company's principal financial officer and corporate governance officer

06/24/2022 | 03:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:37:21
Subject 
 To announce the change of the Company's
principal financial officer and
corporate governance officer
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Principal financial officer and corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Chung-Lin Chou；Head of Financial Division and Chief corporate
governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Kun-Ming Yang；Manager of Financial Division
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/08/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
