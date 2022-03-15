Cheng Loong : To announce the consolidated financial statements for 2021 approved by the Company's Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/15 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/15 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):44,986,090 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,202,692 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,574,407 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,987,575 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,011,488 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,963,422 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.58 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):66,440,325 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):38,040,120 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):27,254,192 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None