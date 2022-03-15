Log in
    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cheng Loong : To announce the consolidated financial statements for 2021 approved by the Company's Board of Directors

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:43:42
Subject 
 To announce the consolidated financial statements for
2021 approved by the Company's Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/15
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/15
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):44,986,090
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10,202,692
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,574,407
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):4,987,575
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):4,011,488
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,963,422
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.58
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):66,440,325
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):38,040,120
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):27,254,192
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 44 912 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net income 2021 4 871 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 180 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,45 TWD
Average target price 45,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Managers and Directors
Tung Ho Tsai General Manager & Director
Chung Lin Chou Head-Finance
Shu Yun Cheng Chairman
Hsiang-Chu Lin Head-Administration Division
Yao Ming Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG LOONG CORPORATION-2.41%1 341
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.69%15 969
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.99%13 909
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.39%12 499
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-22.36%10 643
MONDI PLC-22.92%8 912