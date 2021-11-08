Log in
    1904   TW0001904001

CHENG LOONG CORPORATION

(1904)
  Report
To announce the Company's sale of the building for sale in Roosevelt Rd., Taipei City to the related party

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Loong Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 15:38:23
Subject 
 To announce the Company's sale of the building for sale
in Roosevelt Rd., Taipei City to the related party
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
24F�B24F-1, No. 2, Sec. 3, Roosevelt Rd. Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City
and parking space
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08~2021/11/08
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction amount:2 household(about to 122.49 pings)
and 7 parking spaces
Total transaction price:NT$153,000,000(tax included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Chen-Loong Cheng;related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
General sales
The identity of the previous transfer owner:NA
The identity of the previous transfer owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty :NA
The previous date and monetary amount of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
The projected gain through disposal is NT$41,545,781
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Paid per the schedule by contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:Price negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price:appraisal report
The decision-making unit:The Company's Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Global Vision Real Estate Appraisers Firm;
Appraisal price:NT$152,968,945
11.Name of the professional appraiser:CHEN, CHEN
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(91) Bei-Shi-Gu-Zi No.000020
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To activate assets of company, increase revenue and profit
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/08
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/08
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Loong Corp. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
