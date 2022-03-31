Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of Company's independent director resignation

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/31
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Steve Go
4.Resume of the previous position holder:independent director of the Company
5.Title and name of the new position holder:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Mr. Wu resigned from the position as an
independent director of the Company owing to personal excuses.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/12/29~2024/04/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.