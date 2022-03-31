Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of Company's independent director resignation

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 18:05:10
Subject 
 Announcement of Company's independent director
resignation
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/31
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Steve Go
4.Resume of the previous position holder:independent director of the Company
5.Title and name of the new position holder:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Mr. Wu resigned from the position as an
independent director of the Company owing to personal excuses.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/12/29~2024/04/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company will make a
new announcement after by-election.

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
