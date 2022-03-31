Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of Company's independent director resignation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/31 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Steve Go 4.Resume of the previous position holder:independent director of the Company 5.Title and name of the new position holder:The Company will make a new announcement after by-election. 6.Resume of the new position holder:The Company will make a new announcement after by-election. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:Mr. Wu resigned from the position as an independent director of the Company owing to personal excuses. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/12/29~2024/04/29 11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company will make a new announcement after by-election.