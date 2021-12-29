Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of by-election for one independent director
12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
14:48:08
Subject
Announcement of by-election for one independent
director
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A
5.Title and name of the new position holder:Steve Go
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Director, Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd.
(2) Director, Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:By-election for one independent director.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/29
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.