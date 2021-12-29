Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of by-election for one independent director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Title and name of the new position holder:Steve Go 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Director, Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. (2) Director, Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:By-election for one independent director. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/29 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/9 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil