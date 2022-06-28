Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of change in stock transfer agency of the Company is approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28
2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The stock transfer agency of the Company will be changed to
Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept, and will be
effective on Sep 1, 2022.
Approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation on
June 27, 2022, PAO-CHIEH-CHI-TZU No.1110013734.
6.Countermeasures:Nil
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Any affairs such as stock settlement, stock and cash
dividends, address update, lost announcement, setting
and cancelling pledges, seals update or any other
operations related to stock affairs, please visit
or mail to Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept.
for service.Address: B2, No. 97, Section 2, Dunhua South
Road, Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C.)Tel:(02)2702-3999