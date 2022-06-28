Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of change in stock transfer agency of the Company is approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28 2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The stock transfer agency of the Company will be changed to Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept, and will be effective on Sep 1, 2022. Approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation on June 27, 2022, PAO-CHIEH-CHI-TZU No.1110013734. 6.Countermeasures:Nil 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Any affairs such as stock settlement, stock and cash dividends, address update, lost announcement, setting and cancelling pledges, seals update or any other operations related to stock affairs, please visit or mail to Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept. for service.Address: B2, No. 97, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C.)Tel:(02)2702-3999