  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
10.55 TWD   +2.93%
04:01aCHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of change in stock transfer agency of the Company is approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation
PU
06/27CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : The AGM of the Company resolved "Removal of the non-competing duty for directors
PU
06/27CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of by-election for one independent director
PU
Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of change in stock transfer agency of the Company is approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 15:50:00
Subject 
 Announcement of change in stock transfer agency
of the Company is approved by Taiwan Depository &
Clearing Corporation
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28
2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The stock transfer agency of the Company will be changed to
Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept, and will be
effective on Sep 1, 2022.
Approved by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation on
June 27, 2022, PAO-CHIEH-CHI-TZU No.1110013734.
6.Countermeasures:Nil
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Any affairs such as stock settlement, stock and cash
dividends, address update, lost announcement, setting
and cancelling pledges, seals update or any other
operations related to stock affairs, please visit
or mail to Capital Securities Corp., Stock Transfer Dept.
for service.Address: B2, No. 97, Section 2, Dunhua South
Road, Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C.)Tel:(02)2702-3999

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
