Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of change of Audit Committee member

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Name of the new position holder:Steve Go 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Director, Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. (2) Director, Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:By-election for one independent director. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/29 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: By-election for one independent director in 2021 EGM of the company, and will serve as members of the Audit committee in accordance with Audit committee��s Charter. The term will be the same as original term.