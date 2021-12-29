Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of change of Audit Committee member
12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
14:48:31
Subject
Announcement of change of Audit Committee member
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A
5.Name of the new position holder:Steve Go
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Director, Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd.
(2) Director, Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:By-election for one independent director.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/29
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
By-election for one independent director in 2021 EGM of the company,
and will serve as members of the Audit committee in accordance with
Audit committee��s Charter. The term will be the same as original term.
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.