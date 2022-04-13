Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of disposal of subsidiary, Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd. shares. (supplementary announcement)

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.): Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd.100% shares (146,500,000 common shares) 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount: Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd.100% shares (146,500,000 common shares) unit price: approx USD 1.1945 total monetary amount:USD 175 million 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Trading counterparty:Blessing Well Enterprise Limited its relationship with the Company: No 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):NA 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Profit from the disposal:approx NTD 27,164 thousand. Please refer to the statement provided by CPA-audited for the final profit (loss) amount of disposal. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: 1. After the establishment of the custody account and the contract signed, the deposit (20% of total monetary amount) shall be paid to the custody account according to the date agreed by both parties. 2. 80% of total monetary amount will be paid to the company's account within 10 business days after the settlement date (March 31, 2022). After the company confirms the payment, will hand over the documentation of the target company. 3. 10% of total monetary amount shall be paid to the account of the Company 180 days after the settlement date. (The company will refund 10% deposit to the buyer from the custody account) 4. 10% of total monetary amount shall be paid to the company's account 360 days after the settlement date. (The company will refund 10% deposit to the buyer from the custody account) 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Decision-making unit: Board of Directors meeting, and shareholders meeting 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NA 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:NA 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Ratio to the total assets: 32.79% Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company: 42.99% Amount of operating capital: NTD 993,676thousand 14.Broker and broker's fee:No 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: In consideration of the goup's overseas strategic planning. 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/11 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2021/11/10 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:No 21.Name of the CPA firm:(1)RSM Taiwan (2)WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN 22.Name of the CPA:(1)TUNG CHANG CHEN, RSM Taiwan (2)Fanny Lin, WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: (1)TUNG CHANG CHEN(Taiwan Provincial CPA Association No 2524), RSM Taiwan (2)Fanny Lin(Zhongshi Kueizheng Zi No. 501), WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 25.Details on change of business model:NA 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA 27.Source of funds:NA 28.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1. Above are based on the average spot exchange rate published at closing on Nov 8, 2021. 2. Only terms of delivery or payment information is supplementary announced, other information remain the same.