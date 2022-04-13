Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of disposal of subsidiary, Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd. shares. (supplementary announcement)

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.): Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd.100% shares
(146,500,000 common shares)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount: Chi Mei Materials Technology Investment Co.,Ltd.100% shares
(146,500,000 common shares)
unit price: approx USD 1.1945
total monetary amount:USD 175 million
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Trading counterparty:Blessing Well Enterprise Limited
its relationship with the Company: No
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Profit from the disposal:approx NTD 27,164 thousand.
Please refer to the statement provided by CPA-audited for the final
profit (loss) amount of disposal.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
1. After the establishment of the custody account and the contract signed,
the deposit (20% of total monetary amount) shall be paid to the
custody account according to the date agreed by both parties.
2. 80% of total monetary amount will be paid to the company's
account within 10 business days after the settlement date
(March 31, 2022). After the company confirms the payment, will
hand over the documentation of the target company.
3. 10% of total monetary amount shall be paid to the account of
the Company 180 days after the settlement date. (The company
will refund 10% deposit to the buyer from the custody account)
4. 10% of total monetary amount shall be paid to the company's
account 360 days after the settlement date. (The company will
refund 10% deposit to the buyer from the custody account)
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Decision-making unit: Board of Directors meeting, and shareholders meeting
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:NA
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to the total assets: 32.79%
Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company: 42.99%
Amount of operating capital: NTD 993,676thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:No
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
In consideration of the goup's overseas strategic planning.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/11
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2021/11/10
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:(1)RSM Taiwan
(2)WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN
22.Name of the CPA:(1)TUNG CHANG CHEN, RSM Taiwan
(2)Fanny Lin, WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
(1)TUNG CHANG CHEN(Taiwan Provincial CPA Association No 2524),
RSM Taiwan
(2)Fanny Lin(Zhongshi Kueizheng Zi No. 501),
WEYONG INTERNATIONAL CPAS & CO. TAIWAN
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1. Above are based on the average spot exchange rate published
at closing on Nov 8, 2021.
2. Only terms of delivery or payment information is supplementary
announced, other information remain the same.