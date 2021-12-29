Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2021 1st Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
14:47:47
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the 2021
1st Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/29
2.Important resolutions:
(1)To Disposal of major subsidiary, Chi Mei Materials
Technology Investment Co. ,Ltd.
(2)By-election for one independent director.
(3)Removal of the non-competing duty for directors and
institutional director.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
