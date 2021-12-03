Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcing completion of improvement plan of endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.

12/03/2021 | 07:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/03 Time of announcement 20:00:09
Subject 
 Announcing completion of improvement plan of
endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.
Date of events 2021/12/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 1. Pursuant to Jing-Kuan-Cheng-Shen-Tzu-Di No. 100349384 by the Financial
    Supervisory Commission, the Company announces the improvement plan.
 2. The Company��s endorsement/guarantee amount to Hengmei Optoelectronic
    Co., Ltd. is calculated based on the shareholding ratio at the time of
    endorsement/guarantee provided. Owing to Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.
    has been increased its capital in cash and the Group did not participate
    in the capital increase proportionately to ownership, the Company��s
    shareholding ratio was diluted and the amount of endorsement/guarantee
    undertaken therefore exceeds the limit.
6.Countermeasures:
 On December 3, 2021, the Company has confirmed with the lending banks
 that the original guarantee liability was releved, as the loans of
 Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd has been fully settled.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
