Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcing completion of improvement plan of endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03 2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: 1. Pursuant to Jing-Kuan-Cheng-Shen-Tzu-Di No. 100349384 by the Financial Supervisory Commission, the Company announces the improvement plan. 2. The Company��s endorsement/guarantee amount to Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. is calculated based on the shareholding ratio at the time of endorsement/guarantee provided. Owing to Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. has been increased its capital in cash and the Group did not participate in the capital increase proportionately to ownership, the Company��s shareholding ratio was diluted and the amount of endorsement/guarantee undertaken therefore exceeds the limit. 6.Countermeasures: On December 3, 2021, the Company has confirmed with the lending banks that the original guarantee liability was releved, as the loans of Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd has been fully settled. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil