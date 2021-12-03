Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Announcing completion of improvement plan of endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.
12/03/2021 | 07:22am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/03
Time of announcement
20:00:09
Subject
Announcing completion of improvement plan of
endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.
Date of events
2021/12/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
1. Pursuant to Jing-Kuan-Cheng-Shen-Tzu-Di No. 100349384 by the Financial
Supervisory Commission, the Company announces the improvement plan.
2. The Company��s endorsement/guarantee amount to Hengmei Optoelectronic
Co., Ltd. is calculated based on the shareholding ratio at the time of
endorsement/guarantee provided. Owing to Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.
has been increased its capital in cash and the Group did not participate
in the capital increase proportionately to ownership, the Company��s
shareholding ratio was diluted and the amount of endorsement/guarantee
undertaken therefore exceeds the limit.
6.Countermeasures:
On December 3, 2021, the Company has confirmed with the lending banks
that the original guarantee liability was releved, as the loans of
Hengmei Optoelectronic Co., Ltd has been fully settled.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:21:04 UTC.