  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Change of representative of juristic person director

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 14:57:15
Subject 
 Change of representative of juristic person director
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/11
2.Name of legal person:
 Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jian-Fu Gan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Representative of juristic person director of CMMT
5.Name of the new position holder:Jason C. Kan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Buena Venture Management Corp.
7.Reason for the change:
 Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp. assigned a
new representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/11
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 457 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2020 -85,6 M -3,02 M -3,02 M
Net Debt 2020 2 593 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 275 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsiung Chen General Manager & Director
Wei Chung Lien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & AM-Administrative
Chao Yang Ho Chairman
Wei Ting Liu Independent Director
Shih Chuan Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.19%292
HEXAGON AB-14.86%34 122
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.07%25 346
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.68%21 185
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-2.71%20 833
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-41.28%20 266