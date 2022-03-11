Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Change of representative of juristic person director
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:57:15
Subject
Change of representative of juristic person director
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/11
2.Name of legal person:
Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jian-Fu Gan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Representative of juristic person director of CMMT
5.Name of the new position holder:Jason C. Kan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Buena Venture Management Corp.
7.Reason for the change:
Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp. assigned a
new representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/11
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.