Cheng Mei Materials Technology : Change of representative of juristic person director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/11 2.Name of legal person: Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Jian-Fu Gan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Representative of juristic person director of CMMT 5.Name of the new position holder:Jason C. Kan 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of Buena Venture Management Corp. 7.Reason for the change: Four Season's Logistics Services Intl Corp. assigned a new representative of juristic person director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/30~2024/04/29 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/11 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil