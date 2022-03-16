Log in
    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to Employees Stock Awards

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:33:39
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of
Restricted Shares to Employees Stock Awards
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/16
2.Reason for capital reduction:
In accordance with Measurement, Restricted shares to employees
will be returned to the Company and cancelled due to failure to
meet the vesting conditions.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$ 2,868,200
4.Cancelled shares:286,820 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:0.042%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$ 6,752,466,800
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/03/24
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
