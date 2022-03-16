Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/27 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.12, Zhongxin E. Rd., Xinshi Dist., Tainan City, Audio Visual Conference Hall 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1). 2021 Business Report (2). 2021 Audit Committee's Review Report. (3). Status report of Endorsement & Guarantee (4). Report on Ethical Corporate Management Best Practice Principles amendment (5). Report on Procedures for Ethical Management and Guidelines for Conduct amendment (6). Report on Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles amendment (7). Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1). Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report & Financial Statements Report (2). Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1). Discussion on cash distribution from capital reserve (2). Amendment on the Company's Articles of Incorporation (3). Amendment on Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (4). Removal of the noncompete clause for directors 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Nil 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/29 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/27 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil