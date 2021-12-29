Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The EGM of the Company resolved "Removal of the non-competing duty for directors"
12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
14:48:52
Subject
The EGM of the Company resolved "Removal of the
non-competing duty for directors"
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/12/29
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director:Abraham Investment Co., Ltd
Representative:Chi-Wen Chen
(2)Independent Director:Wei-Ting Liu
(3)Independent Director:Steve Go
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Director:Abraham Investment Co., Ltd
Representative:Chi-Wen Chen
(1)Independent director, Oceanic Beverages Co., Inc.
Independent Director:Wei-Ting Liu
(1)Independent director, Kwong Fong Industries Corp.
Independent Director:Steve Go
(1) Director, Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd.
(2) Director, Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited
(3) Director, Card Plus Pte. Ltd., Singapore
(4) Chairman, Huxia Consulting Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term of being a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
This proposal has been approved upon voting in the EGM.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Nil
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
