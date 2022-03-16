Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The remuneration committee withheld its decision on the discussion matter.

Statement

1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee:2022/03/16 2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit committee"or "remuneration committee"):remuneration committee 3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion: Sheng-Jye Hwang, remuneration committee member of CMMT 4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed: 1.Amendment on "Allocation and Assessment guidelines of Issuing Restricted Stock Awards (RSA)for employees in 2021" 2.The 3rd issuance of Restricted Stock Awards for employees in 2021 5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee: Further discussion will be conducted on the condition that the following information is supplemented: 1. Background information on issuance of Restricted Stock Awards 2. Please clarify the connection with future operation of the company and how RSA works to attract the talents required by the company 3. Evaluation on whether RSA achieves the goal to attract and retain the talents required by the company 6.Countermeasures:To release material information as required 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil