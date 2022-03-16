Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The remuneration committee withheld its decision on the discussion matter.
03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
2022/03/16
22:57:06
The remuneration committee withheld its decision
on the discussion matter.
2022/03/16
paragraph 44
Statement
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/03/16
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):remuneration committee
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
Sheng-Jye Hwang, remuneration committee member of CMMT
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
1.Amendment on "Allocation and Assessment guidelines of Issuing Restricted
Stock Awards (RSA)for employees in 2021"
2.The 3rd issuance of Restricted Stock Awards for employees in 2021
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
Further discussion will be conducted on the condition that the
following information is supplemented:
1. Background information on issuance of Restricted Stock Awards
2. Please clarify the connection with future operation of the
company and how RSA works to attract the talents required by
the company
3. Evaluation on whether RSA achieves the goal to attract and
retain the talents required by the company
6.Countermeasures:To release material information as required
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.