    4960   TW0004960000

CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4960)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cheng Mei Materials Technology : The remuneration committee withheld its decision on the discussion matter.

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 22:57:06
Subject 
 The remuneration committee withheld its decision
on the discussion matter.
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 44
Statement 
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/03/16
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):remuneration committee
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
Sheng-Jye Hwang, remuneration committee member of CMMT
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
1.Amendment on "Allocation and Assessment guidelines of Issuing Restricted
 Stock Awards (RSA)for employees in 2021"
2.The 3rd issuance of Restricted Stock Awards for employees in 2021
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
Further discussion will be conducted on the condition that the
following information is supplemented:
1. Background information on issuance of Restricted Stock Awards
2. Please clarify the connection with future operation of the
   company and how RSA works to attract the talents required by
   the company
3. Evaluation on whether RSA achieves the goal to attract and
   retain the talents required by the company
6.Countermeasures:To release material information as required
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 457 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 -85,6 M -2,99 M -2,99 M
Net Debt 2020 2 593 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 613 M 301 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Technical analysis trends CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsiung Chen General Manager & Director
Wei Chung Lien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & AM-Administrative
Chao Yang Ho Chairman
Wei Ting Liu Independent Director
Shih Chuan Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.04%297
HEXAGON AB-13.82%34 619
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.42%24 398
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.97%20 546
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-2.38%20 129
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-51.42%16 750