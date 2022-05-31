Log in
    2105   TW0002105004

CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.

(2105)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
35.30 TWD   +1.58%
02:30aCHENG SHIN RUBBER IND : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/11Maxxis Rubber India Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 2.309981289 billion in funding from Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.
CI
05/11Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Cheng Shin Rubber Ind : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cheng Shin Rubber Ind., Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:11:30
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the proposed amendments to the Company's "Articles of
Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's 2021 Business Report and
Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved of the proposed amendments of "the Company's Operational
Procedures for Making Endorsements/Guarantees and Loaning Funds
to Others".
(2)approved of the Amendment to the "Procedures for the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(3)approved of the Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures
of the Shareholder's Meeting".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CST – Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
