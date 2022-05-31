Cheng Shin Rubber Ind : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Cheng Shin Rubber Ind., Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:11:30
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the proposed amendments to the Company's "Articles of
Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's 2021 Business Report and
Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved of the proposed amendments of "the Company's Operational
Procedures for Making Endorsements/Guarantees and Loaning Funds
to Others".
(2)approved of the Amendment to the "Procedures for the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(3)approved of the Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures
of the Shareholder's Meeting".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
CST – Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.