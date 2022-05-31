Cheng Shin Rubber Ind : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the 2021 Earnings Distribution Plan. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the proposed amendments to the Company's "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved of the proposed amendments of "the Company's Operational Procedures for Making Endorsements/Guarantees and Loaning Funds to Others". (2)approved of the Amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" (3)approved of the Amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of the Shareholder's Meeting". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.