    2392   TW0002392008

CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2392)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
33.95 TWD   +2.11%
05:05aCHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company is invited to participate in Institutional Investor Conference
PU
04:55aCHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announce company sets for dividend day
PU
06/22CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Clarification of mass media reporting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Announce company sets for dividend day

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:42:54
Subject 
 Announce company sets for dividend day
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$1.5 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend distribution day on 2022/08/19

Disclaimer

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
