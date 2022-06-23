Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Announce company sets for dividend day
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:42:54
Subject
Announce company sets for dividend day
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$1.5 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend distribution day on 2022/08/19
Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.