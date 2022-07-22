Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2392   TW0002392008

CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2392)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
31.70 TWD   +0.48%
02:24aCHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Suntain Co., Ltd. for the acquisition of the right of use assets.
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company is invited to participate in Institutional Investor Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Suntain Co., Ltd. for the acquisition of the right of use assets.

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 14:17:22
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Suntain
Co., Ltd. for the acquisition of the right
of use assets.
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):4F&5F., No. 11, Minquan St.,
Tucheng Dist., New Taipei City , Taiwan
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount:area of 1,803.33 ping
Unit price:NT$55,528.61 / ping
Total transaction price:NT$100,136,416.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd.;
Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. hold 100% shares of Suntain
Co., Ltd.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
Meet company needs
Previous transfer situation:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of payment:According to the contract
payment period:2022/8/1~2027/7/31
Restrictive covenants in the contract and other important terms and
conditions:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:bargaining based on the
surrounding leasing market
Decision-making unit:Shareholders agree
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: No or N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No or N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm: N/A
18.Name of the CPA: N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee: N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For Office
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/22
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
