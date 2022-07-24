Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Clarification of mass media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25 2.Company name:CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:2022.7.25 Economic Daily News reported the Cheng Uei the quarterly revenue growth rate in the third quarter has the opportunity to reach more than 20%, and the annual revenue will also grow by double digits... 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures:The company has not disclosed financial forecast information to the outside world, and the company's full-year revenue target is not the company's statement. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None