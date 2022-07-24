Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Clarification of mass media reporting
07/24/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
11:29:02
Subject
Clarification of mass media reporting
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25
2.Company name:CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:2022.7.25 Economic Daily News reported the Cheng Uei
the quarterly revenue growth rate in the third quarter has the opportunity
to reach more than 20%, and the annual revenue will also grow by double
digits...
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:The company has not disclosed financial forecast
information to the outside world, and the company's full-year revenue
target is not the company's statement.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:43:05 UTC.