Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2392   TW0002392008

CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2392)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
31.85 TWD   +0.47%
07/24CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Clarification of mass media reporting
PU
07/22CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Suntain Co., Ltd. for the acquisition of the right of use assets.
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cheng Uei Precision Industry : Clarification of mass media reporting

07/24/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 11:29:02
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25
2.Company name:CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:2022.7.25 Economic Daily News reported the Cheng Uei
the quarterly revenue growth rate in the third quarter has the opportunity
 to reach more than 20%, and the annual revenue will also grow by double
 digits...
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:The company has not disclosed financial forecast
information to the outside world, and the company's full-year revenue
target is not the company's statement.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
07/24CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Clarification of mass media reporting
PU
07/22CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Suntain Co., Ltd. for ..
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulation..
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company is invited to participate in Institutional Inve..
PU
06/23CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announce company sets for dividend day
PU
06/23Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend Distribution, Payable on Augus..
CI
06/22CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Clarification of mass media reporting
PU
06/21CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareho..
PU
05/24CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Announcement on the investment in China Fugang Electric (Xu..
PU
05/11Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 86 801 M - -
Net income 2021 921 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 15 442 M 517 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai Chiang Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Chuan Wei Li Independent Director
Chien Chung Fu Independent Director
Jing Min Tang Independent Director
Jui Hsia Wan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENG UEI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.47%517
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%49 166
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-20.17%41 692
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.65%32 711
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-54.09%7 747
JABIL INC.-22.08%7 541