Chengdu Expressway : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION FOR STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

BASIS FOR DETERMINING THE CONSIDERATION

The directors (including independent non-executive directors) confirm that, the consideration of RMB200 million for the subscription for the Structured Deposit has been determined by the Company and Chengdu No.1 Sub-branch of CCB on the basis of arm's length negotiations on commercial terms after considering the idle cash that is available to the Group for cash management purposes, the product's risks, investment terms and the annualised rate of return.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

In order to enhance the capital efficiency as well as the return of the capital operation, the Group reasonably utilised its idle funds to subscribe for the Structured Deposit issued by CCB. Taking into account, among others, (i) the nature of principal-guaranteed with floating return; (ii) low risk; (iii) expected rate of return; and (iv) short term of 119 days of the Structured Deposit of CCB, the Group believes the use of idle funds to subscribe for the Structured Deposit of CCB will have higher returns on deposits than those generally available from commercial banks and is conducive to improving the efficiency of the Group's own idle funds and increasing the Group's additional income without adversely affecting its normal operations, main business development and the rights and interests of investors. The condition of the Structured Deposit will be closely and effectively monitored by the Company. The directors (including independent non-executive directors) are of the view that, the subscription for the Structured Deposit is conducted on normal commercial terms, which are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company is primarily engaged in the operation, management and development of expressways in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the PRC and its surrounding areas. Its controlled companies, joint ventures and associates include companies engaged in expressway toll collection, operation and maintenance, investment and construction of service areas and other relevant business such as Chengdu Chengwenqiong Expressway Co., Ltd. ( 成 都 成 溫 邛 高 速 公 路 有 限 公 司) as well as Chengdu Energy Development Co., Ltd. ( 成都能源發展股份有限公司) and its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (including subsidiaries of associates).

CCB is a large commercial bank established in the PRC with the approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, mainly engaged in absorbing public deposits, granting loans, handling domestic and foreign settlements, handling bills acceptance and discount, issuing financial bonds and other business. Its controlling shareholder is Central Huijin Investment Ltd. ( 中央滙金投資有限責任公司), which is ultimately wholly-owned by the State Council ( 國務院). To the best of knowledge, information and belief of the directors after making all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, each of CCB and its ultimate beneficial owner is an independent third party of the Company and its connected persons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the subscription amount of the Structured Deposit exceed 5% but less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, for the purpose of the Listing Rules, the subscription for the Structured Deposit constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.