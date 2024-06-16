Certain A Shares of Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain A Shares of Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1467 days starting from 10-JUN-2020 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Company's controlling shareholder, actual controller and CEO, Wang Zhentao, Aokang Group, shareholder of the Company commits that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



Shareholders Pingtan Yingke Investments Co., Ltd., Taige Yingke Investments Co., Ltd., Ningbo Xukang Co., Ltd, Cai Yong, Wu Shuqing directors and senior management personnel who indirectly hold shares of the company, Wang Qinghan, Hou Wenli, Li Shengyou, Chen Huaigong, Sun Wanfeng and Tang Mingtai commit that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.