    002240   CNE100000BN6

CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.

(002240)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
69.38 CNY   +0.83%
04:58aChina stocks fall most in 7 weeks as COVID flare-ups weigh
RE
01:05aChina stocks fall as COVID flare-ups weigh
RE
06/17China's Sinomine invests $200 million in Zimbabwe lithium project
RE
China stocks fall most in 7 weeks as COVID flare-ups weigh

07/11/2022 | 04:58am EDT
SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China stocks fell the most in seven weeks on Monday while Hong Kong shares saw their biggest decline in one month, as a rise in domestic cases of COVID-19 dented sentiment, while concerns over policymakers exiting crisis-mode monetary easing also weighed.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7% to 4,354.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3% to 3,313.58 points.

** The Hang Seng index slumped 2.8% to 21,124.20, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.1% to 7,320.91 points.

** Many Chinese cities are adopting fresh curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

** China's central bank injected a minimal 3 billion yuan ($447.41 million) via open market operations for a sixth straight day since last week, raising market suspicion that policymakers are gradually exiting crisis-mode monetary easing delivered during COVID-19 lockdowns.

** China can consider further deficit spending by the central and local governments, if needed, to finance support for small businesses, a former finance minister said on Saturday.

** Market focus has shifted from economic recovery expectations to the fundamentals, with economic indicators including total social financing, industrial output and the April-June gross domestic product numbers due this week in focus, analysts say.

** Energy stocks lost 3.5%, non-ferrous metal tumbled 3.7%, while automobiles plunged 4%.

** New energy stocks lost 3%, with Tianqi Lithium Corp and Chengxin Lithium Group down roughly 9% each.

** Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms tumbling as authorities struggle to contain the worst COVID-19 outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 3.9% as media reported that sticking points in U.S.-China talks on delisting stocks remain, with index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan down more than 5% each.

** Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong plunged more than 5% amid debt woes in the sector.

($1 = 6.7053 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.83% 69.38 End-of-day quote.19.72%
MEITUAN INC. -5.56% 181.6 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.64% 3976.76 Real-time Quote.-9.68%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.64% 3813.29 Real-time Quote.-7.55%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 2.17% 148 End-of-day quote.38.32%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.42% 185.4 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.39% 6.70974 Delayed Quote.5.35%
06/07Chengxin Lithium Plans to Sell Stakes in Two Firms
CI
06/06BYD Beats Tesla in Battery Metal Production
MT
05/23Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for Year 2021 , Payable on May 30 2..
CI
05/18Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Approves By-Election of Non-Independent Directors
CI
05/18Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Approves Final Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/16Lithium Chile Inc. announced that it has received CAD 27.911 million in funding from Ch..
CI
04/26Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 13 100 M 1 957 M 1 957 M
Net income 2022 3 794 M 567 M 567 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 59 737 M 8 925 M 8 925 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 60,1%
Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 69,38 CNY
Average target price 62,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Zhou General Manager & Director
Qi Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tian Guang Wang Chairman
Xing Fang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yun Liang Qiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.19.72%8 925
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-27.67%4 654
STELLA-JONES INC.-17.40%1 587
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-10.91%1 490
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-9.75%1 378
DEXCO S.A.-33.62%1 378