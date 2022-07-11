China stocks fall most in 7 weeks as COVID flare-ups weigh

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China stocks fell the most in
seven weeks on Monday while Hong Kong shares saw their biggest
decline in one month, as a rise in domestic cases of COVID-19
dented sentiment, while concerns over policymakers exiting
crisis-mode monetary easing also weighed.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7% to
4,354.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3%
to 3,313.58 points.
** The Hang Seng index slumped 2.8% to 21,124.20,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.1% to 7,320.91
points.
** Many Chinese cities are adopting fresh curbs, from
business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with
Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after
detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
** China's central bank injected a minimal 3 billion yuan
($447.41 million) via open market operations for a sixth
straight day since last week, raising market suspicion that
policymakers are gradually exiting crisis-mode monetary easing
delivered during COVID-19 lockdowns.
** China can consider further deficit spending by the
central and local governments, if needed, to finance support for
small businesses, a former finance minister said on Saturday.
** Market focus has shifted from economic recovery
expectations to the fundamentals, with economic indicators
including total social financing, industrial output and the
April-June gross domestic product numbers due this week in
focus, analysts say.
** Energy stocks lost 3.5%, non-ferrous metal
tumbled 3.7%, while automobiles
plunged 4%.
** New energy stocks lost 3%, with Tianqi
Lithium Corp and Chengxin Lithium Group
down roughly 9% each.
** Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more
than two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms
tumbling as authorities struggle to contain the worst COVID-19
outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 3.9% as
media reported that sticking points in U.S.-China talks on
delisting stocks remain, with index heavyweights Alibaba
and Meituan down more than 5% each.
** Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong
plunged more than 5% amid debt woes in the sector.
($1 = 6.7053 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)