Zimbabwe bans raw lithium exports to curb artisanal mining

HARARE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has imposed a ban on
the export of unprocessed lithium, according to a government
notice seen by Reuters on Tuesday, in a bid to stop artisanal
miners who the government says are digging up and taking the
mineral across borders.
The southern African country holds some of the world's
largest reserves of hard rock lithium, a vital mineral in the
production of clean energy technologies.
Chinese giants Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine
Resource Group and Chengxin Lithium Group
have over the past year acquired lithium mines and
projects worth a combined $678 million in Zimbabwe and are at
various stages of developing mines and processing plants, which
would exempt them from the ban.
London-listed Premier African Minerals says it will
start shipping spodumene concentrate from its Zimbabwe lithium
mine to China from March 2023, after signing an offtake deal
with Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co.
"No lithium bearing ores, or unbeneficiated lithium
whatsoever, shall be exported from Zimbabwe to another country,"
read the regulation published in a government notice issued by
Mines Minister Winston Chitando.
The notice said the ban does not apply to the export of
lithium concentrates, which all the major lithium miners in the
country plan to produce.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has previously said the ban
would target hordes of artisanal miners, who were drawn by the
mineral's high prices and invading abandoned mines to dig for
lithium-bearing rocks. Mnangagwa said the raw lithium was being
exported through neighbouring countries.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Deepa Babington)