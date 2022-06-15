CHENIERE ENERGY : NEWS RELEASE - Form 8-K

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. NEWS RELEASE

Cheniere Announces $350 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cheniere Energy, Inc. ("Cheniere" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that it entered into a Purchase Agreement ("Purchase Agreement") to repurchase approximately $350 million of the Company's common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates ("Icahn Enterprises" or "IEP"), at a purchase price of $130.52 per share, the closing price of Cheniere's common shares on June 14, 2022. The purchase of the shares will be funded from Cheniere's cash on hand and is a part of the Company's $1 billion share repurchase authorization. The transaction is expected to close no later than June 21, 2022.

Pursuant to a nomination and standstill agreement entered in 2015, the Company agreed to give Icahn Enterprises one board seat for as long as it continued to hold at least 7,741,412 Company common shares. This transaction will result in Icahn Enterprises' holdings in the Company to be under this threshold and the remaining director designee, Andrew Teno, will resign from the board of directors within two business days following the closing of the Purchase Agreement.

"Today's $350 million repurchase reflects efficient execution on our long-term capital allocation plan and underscores our conviction in Cheniere's industry-leading LNG platform at a time when environmental priorities and energy security have natural gas as a key focus globally," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate Carl Icahn and his Board representatives for their support of Cheniere over these last almost seven years as we have become the world's second largest LNG operator. They have provided guidance and insight which has meaningfully contributed to Cheniere's growth and strategy over that time."

"Our investment in Cheniere is a shining example of IEP's activism efforts. We were instrumental in hiring CEO Jack Fusco, who has assembled a great team and unlocked the value of a fantastic asset. As we have said many times, when the time for activism is over, we generally take a profit on a portion of our stock. To date, we have made over $1.3 billion in realized and unrealized gains on Cheniere and, even after the sale today, we still remain sizeable owners of Cheniere stock," said Carl Icahn.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.