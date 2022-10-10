Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cheniere Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNG   US16411R2085

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

(LNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
168.17 USD   -3.35%
10/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts Cheniere Energy's Price Target to $220 from $182, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/03Cheniere Energy, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03Cheniere Appoints Brian E. Edwards to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheniere Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market opens. Cheniere will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) that day to discuss third quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.cheniere.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding regulatory authorization and approval expectations, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, and share repurchases. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
10/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts Cheniere Energy's Price Target to $220 from $182, Maintains Buy R..
MT
10/03Cheniere Energy, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
10/03Cheniere Appoints Brian E. Edwards to Board of Directors
BU
10/03Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/21Exclusive-Cheniere to fix Louisiana LNG plant after failing pollution test
RE
09/21Cheniere Energy Promotes Corey Grindal to Chief Operating Officer
MT
09/21Cheniere Energy, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
09/21Cheniere Announces the Promotion of Corey Grindal to Executive Vice President and Chief..
BU
09/21Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Announce the Promotion of Core..
CI
09/19Sector Update: Energy Stocks Trying to Firm Late in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 516 M - -
Net income 2022 2 794 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 43 462 M 43 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 174,00 $
Average target price 193,32 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack A. Fusco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zach Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
G. Andrea Botta Chairman
Aaron Stephenson Senior Vice President-Operations
Tom Bullis Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.71.56%43 462
ENBRIDGE INC.2.98%75 279
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.80%54 459
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.81%41 845
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.70%38 842
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.40%36 300