  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cheniere Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LNG   US16411R2085

CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

(LNG)
  Report
Cheniere Energy : Corporate Presentation – August 2021

08/24/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Corporate Presentation

August 2021

NYSE American: LNG

Safe Harbor Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included or incorporated by reference herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things:

  • statements regarding the ability of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to pay distributions to its unitholders or Cheniere Energy, Inc. to pay dividends to its shareholders or participate in share or unit buybacks;
  • statements regarding Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s or Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s expected receipt of cash distributions from their respective subsidiaries;
  • statements that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. expects to commence or complete construction of its proposed liquefied natural gas ("LNG") terminals, liquefaction facilities, pipeline facilities or other projects, or any expansions or portions thereof, by certain dates or at all;
  • statements that Cheniere Energy, Inc. expects to commence or complete construction of its proposed LNG terminals, liquefaction facilities, pipeline facilities or other projects, or any expansions or portions thereof, by certain dates or at all;
  • statements regarding future levels of domestic and international natural gas production, supply or consumption or future levels of LNG imports into or exports from North America and other countries worldwide, or purchases of natural gas, regardless of the source of such information, or the transportation or other infrastructure, or demand for and prices related to natural gas, LNG or other hydrocarbon products;
  • statements regarding any financing transactions or arrangements, or ability to enter into such transactions;
  • statements regarding the amount and timing of share repurchases;
  • statements relating to the construction of our proposed liquefaction facilities and natural gas liquefaction trains ("Trains") and the construction of our pipelines, including statements concerning the engagement of any engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") contractor or other contractor and the anticipated terms and provisions of any agreement with any EPC or other contractor, and anticipated costs related thereto;
  • statements regarding any agreement to be entered into or performed substantially in the future, including any revenues anticipated to be received and the anticipated timing thereof, and statements regarding the amounts of total LNG regasification, natural gas, liquefaction or storage capacities that are, or may become, subject to contracts;
  • statements regarding counterparties to our commercial contracts, construction contracts and other contracts;
  • statements regarding our planned development and construction of additional Trains or pipelines, including the financing of such Trains or pipelines;

2

  • statements that our Trains, when completed, will have certain characteristics, including amounts of liquefaction capacities;
  • statements regarding our business strategy, our strengths, our business and operation plans or any other plans, forecasts, projections or objectives, including anticipated revenues, capital expenditures, maintenance and operating costs, free cash flow, run rate SG&A estimates, cash flows, EBITDA, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share and unit, deconsolidated debt outstanding, and deconsolidated contracted EBITDA, any or all of which are subject to change;
  • statements regarding projections of revenues, expenses, earnings or losses, working capital or other financial items;
  • statements regarding legislative, governmental, regulatory, administrative or other public body actions, approvals, requirements, permits, applications, filings, investigations, proceedings or decisions;
  • statements regarding our anticipated LNG and natural gas marketing activities;
  • statements regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on our business and operating results, including any customers not taking delivery of LNG cargoes, the ongoing credit worthiness of our contractual counterparties, any disruptions in our operations or construction of our Trains and the health and safety of our employees, and on our customers, the global economy and the demand for LNG; and
  • any other statements that relate to non-historical or future information.

These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "achieve," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "develop," "estimate," "example," "expect," "forecast," "goals," "guidance," "intend," "may," "opportunities," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "propose," "pursue," "should," "subject to," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar terms and phrases, or by use of future tense. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and

uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in "Risk Factors" in the Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, which are incorporated by reference into this presentation. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP Financial Information

The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Schedules are included in the appendix hereto that reconcile the non- GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Cheniere Overview

Operating An Industry-Leading LNG Export Platform

Premier LNG provider with substantial asset platform

Proven track record of execution and operations

Significant, stable, long-term cash flows

Full-service LNG offering with tailored solutions

2nd largest LNG operator and 4th largest LNG supplier globally1

Cash flow growth from portfolio volumes and expansions

Strong long-term global LNG demand fundamentals

Enabling the global transition to a lower carbon future

Sabine Pass Liquefaction

~30 mtpa Total Production Capacity

Trains 1-5 operating, contracts with long-term buyers commenced

Train 6 early commissioning, est. completion in 1H 2022

Trains 1-5 delivered ahead of schedule and within budget

Corpus Christi LNG Terminal

~15 mtpa Total Production Capacity

Trains 1-2 operating, contracts with long-term buyers commenced

Train 3 operating, completed March 2021

~10+ mtpa Stage 3 expansion project fully permitted

Trains 1-3 delivered ahead of schedule and within budget

4 1. Based on total production capacity.

Best-In-Class Operations

Premier LNG provider with substantial asset platform

Proven track record of execution and operations

Significant, stable, long-term cash flows

Laser-focused on excellence in execution across

all facets of our business

Full-service LNG offering with tailored solutions

Cash flow growth from portfolio volumes and expansions

Strong long-term global LNG demand fundamentals

Enabling the global transition to a lower carbon future

~1,675 Cargoes

>6,500 TBtu

>550 Cargoes

Approximately 1,675 cargoes totaling approximately 115 million tonnes exported from our liquefaction projects since start-up and delivered to 35 countries and regions globally

>6,500 TBtu nominated to SPL/CCL with near-perfect scheduling efficiency. Cheniere is the largest consumer of natural gas in the US on a daily basis1

Over 550 cargoes sold by CMI with up to 30 vessels on the water simultaneously and over 280 vessel charters completed

5 Statistics above as of July 31, 2021.

1. At full utilization of the Trains in operation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cheniere Energy Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 574 M - -
Net income 2021 852 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 759 M 21 759 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 519
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 85,80 $
Average target price 101,52 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack A. Fusco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zach Davis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
G. Andrea Botta Chairman
Aaron Stephenson Senior Vice President-Operations
Tom Bullis Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.39.08%21 759
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED7.59%1 283
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.20.77%1 204
GOLAR LNG LIMITED6.85%1 165
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215
GASLOG PARTNERS LP47.06%202