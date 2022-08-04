Cheniere Energy : Earnings Release Q2 2022

August 4, 2022 Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises 2022 Financial Guidance HOUSTON--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Cheniere Energy, Inc. ("Cheniere") (NYSE American: LNG) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022. RECENT HIGHLIGHTS Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $2.5 billion and $5.7 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Distributable Cash Flow1 of approximately $1.9 billion and $4.4 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Net income (loss)2 of approximately $0.7 billion and $(0.1) billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Raising full year 2022 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to $9.8 - $10.3 billion and full year 2022 Distributable Cash Flow1 guidance to $6.9 - $7.4 billion due primarily to the expected proceeds from the anticipated early termination of the LNG Terminal Use Agreement ("TUA") with Chevron described below, and sustained higher margins on LNG throughout 2022. As part of our comprehensive capital allocation plan, during the three months ended June 30, 2022, Cheniere prepaid $1.1 billion of consolidated long-term indebtedness, repurchased an aggregate of approximately 4.1 million shares of our common stock for approximately $540 million, and paid a quarterly dividend on our common stock of $0.33 per share on May 17, 2022. In June 2022, Cheniere made a positive final investment decision ("FID") with respect to the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project (defined below) and issued full notice to proceed (NTP) to Bechtel Energy, Inc. ("Bechtel"). In connection with the positive FID, Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC ("CCL Stage III") was contributed to Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC ("CCH") and subsequently merged with and into Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC ("CCL"), with CCL as the surviving company of the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of CCH. In connection with the merger, contracts held by CCL Stage III were transferred to CCL. Since March 31, 2022, Cheniere and its subsidiaries signed new long-term contracts representing an aggregate of approximately 140 million tonnes of LNG through 2050: In May 2022, CCL Stage III entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing ("IPM") agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp ("ARC"), a subsidiary of ARC Resources, Ltd. (TSX: ARX), under which ARC has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to CCL Stage III for a term of 15 years, commencing with commercial operations of Train 7 of the CCL Stage 3 Project. Cheniere will pay ARC an LNG-linked price for its gas, based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM), after deductions for fixed LNG shipping costs

and a fixed liquefaction fee. The LNG associated with this gas supply, approximately 0.85 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa"), will be marketed by Cheniere. In May 2022, Cheniere Marketing, LLC ("Cheniere Marketing") entered into a LNG sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with POSCO International Corporation ("POSCO International"), under which POSCO International has agreed to purchase approximately 0.4 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board ("FOB") basis for a term of 20 years beginning in late 2026 at a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. In June 2022, Cheniere Marketing entered into a LNG SPA with Equinor ASA ("Equinor"), under which Equinor has agreed to purchase approximately 1.75 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a FOB basis for a term of approximately 15 years. Half of the volume is subject to Cheniere making a positive FID to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train CCL Stage 3 Project. In June 2022, Cheniere Marketing and Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC ("SPL") entered into long-term LNG SPAs with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. ("Chevron"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). Under the first SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from SPL on an FOB basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.0 mtpa during 2027 and continue until mid-2042. Under the second SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase an additional approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on an FOB basis with deliveries beginning in 2027 and continuing for approximately 15 years, subject to Cheniere making a positive FID to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train CCL Stage 3 Project. The purchase price for LNG under the SPAs is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. In July 2022, Cheniere Marketing entered into a long-term LNG SPA with PetroChina International Company Limited ("PCI"), a subsidiary of PetroChina Company Limited. Under the SPA, PCI has agreed to purchase up to approximately 1.8 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a FOB basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.8 mtpa in 2028, and continue through 2050. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. Half of the total volume, or approximately 0.9 mtpa, is subject to Cheniere making a positive FID to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train CCL Stage 3 Project. In July 2022, CCL entered into a long-term LNG SPA with PTT Global LNG Company Limited ("PTTGL"), under which PTTGL has agreed to purchase 1.0 mtpa of LNG from CCL for 20 years beginning in 2026. The SPA calls for a combination of FOB and delivered ex-ship ("DES") deliveries. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. In June 2022, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. ("SPLNG") and Chevron agreed to terms for the early termination of its TUA in return for a lump sum payment of $765 million to be made by Chevron to SPLNG during calendar year 2022. In June 2022, Cheniere published its third annual Corporate Responsibility ("CR") report for 2021, entitled Acting Today, Securing Tomorrow. The report details Cheniere's approach and progress on environmental, social and governance ("ESG")

matters as the company continues to support the global need for secure, diverse energy supplies and the transition to a lower-carbon future. In June 2022, Cheniere and its subsidiaries commenced providing Cargo Emissions Tags ("CE Tags") to its long-term LNG customers. The CE Tags provide those customers with estimated greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions data associated with each LNG cargo produced at Cheniere's liquefaction facilities and are provided for both FOB and DES LNG cargoes. More information regarding the CE Tags can be found in the CR report. CEO COMMENT "The second quarter was marked by many successes, including excellent safety and operating performance at both of our facilities, as well as seamless execution of our strategy throughout the LNG value chain. We secured meaningful growth of our LNG platform with the FID of Corpus Christi Stage 3, maintained significant commercial momentum, and commenced providing our Cargo Emission Tags - all of which demonstrate the reliability and the durability of the Cheniere platform," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our achievements across our operations, execution, capital allocation and sustainability efforts continue to position Cheniere as a leader in the global LNG market for decades to come." "Today we are once again raising our 2022 financial guidance, which is driven by the improved margin environment in the LNG market - underscoring the need for additional investment in natural gas infrastructure globally. I am proud of what our team has accomplished to heed the call for cleaner-burning, reliable energy supply and look forward to further expanding upon our existing platform with future growth at both of our sites." 2022 REVISED FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2022 2022 (in billions) Previous Revised Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 8.2-$ 8.7 $ 9.8-$ 10.3 Distributable Cash Flow1 $ 5.5-$ 6.0 $ 6.9-$ 7.4 SUMMARY AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June (in millions, except LNG data) June 30, 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $ 8,007 $ 3,017 165% $15,491 $6,107 154% Net income (loss)2 $ 741 $ (329) nm $ (124) $ 64 nm Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 2,529 $ 1,023 147% $ 5,682 $2,475 130% LNG exported: Number of cargoes 156 139 12% 316 272 16% Volumes (TBtu) 563 496 14% 1,147 976 18% LNG volumes loaded (TBtu) 564 499 13% 1,149 975 18%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.5 billion and $3.2 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to increased margins per MMBtu of LNG and to a lesser extent from increased volumes of LNG delivered. Net income (loss) was $0.7 billion and $(0.1) billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $(0.3) billion and $0.1 billion in the corresponding 2021 periods. The favorable change for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increased margins per MMBtu of LNG and to a lesser extent from increased volumes of LNG delivered. This favorable change was partially offset by increased tax expense as well as an increase in derivative losses from changes in fair value and settlements of approximately $0.3 billion (pre-tax and excluding the impact of non-controlling interests). The unfavorable change for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in derivative losses from changes in fair value and settlements of approximately $3.8 billion (pre-tax and excluding the impact of non-controlling interests) and a decrease in gains from sales of physical gas. This decrease was partially offset by increased margins per MMBtu of LNG and increased volumes of LNG delivered. Substantially all derivative losses relate to the use of commodity derivative instruments indexed to international LNG prices, primarily related to our long-term IPM agreements. While operationally we seek to eliminate commodity risk by utilizing derivatives to mitigate price volatility for commodities procured or sold over a period of time, as a result of the significant appreciation in forward international LNG commodity curves during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recognized $1.1 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, of non-cash unfavorable changes in fair value attributable to such positions (pre-tax and excluding the impact of non-controlling interest). Our IPM agreements are structured to provide stable margins on purchases of natural gas and sales of LNG over the life of the agreement and have a fixed fee component, similar to that of LNG sold under our long-term, fixed fee LNG SPAs. However, the long-term duration and international price basis of our IPM agreements make them particularly susceptible to fluctuations in fair market value from period to period. In addition, accounting requirements prescribe recognition of these long-term gas supply agreements at fair value, but does not currently permit fair value recognition of the associated sale of LNG, resulting in a mismatch of accounting recognition for the purchase of natural gas and sale of LNG. Share-based compensation expenses included in net income (loss) totaled $36 million and $79 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $31 million and $63 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Our financial results are reported on a consolidated basis. Our ownership interest in Cheniere Partners as of June 30, 2022 consisted of 100% ownership of the general partner and a 48.6% limited partner interest. BALANCE SHEET MANAGEMENT Capital Resources As of June 30, 2022, our total consolidated liquidity position was approximately $10.3 billion. We had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion on a consolidated basis, of which $1.1