Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy posted a fall in its full-year LNG revenue on Thursday, hurt by a fall in natgas prices

The company reported LNG revenues of $19.56 billion for the full year ended Dec.31, compared with $31.8 billion in 2022. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)