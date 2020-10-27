Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.    CQP

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(CQP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheniere Energy Partners L P : Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 08:40am EDT
Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions
Download as PDF October 27, 2020 8:30am EDT

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. ('Cheniere Partners') (NYSE American: CQP) today declared (i) a cash distribution of $0.650 ($2.60 annualized) per common unit to unitholders of record as of November 6, 2020, and (ii) the related distribution to its general partner. These distributions are payable on November 13, 2020.

This press release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Cheniere Partners' distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Cheniere Partners' distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast. Cheniere Partners is currently operating five natural gas liquefaction Trains and is constructing one additional Train for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG at the Sabine Pass terminal. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, two marine berths and vaporizers and an additional marine berth that is under construction. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include 'forward-looking statements.' All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are 'forward-looking statements.' Included among 'forward-looking statements' are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere Partners' financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere Partners' LNG terminal and liquefaction business, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere Partners believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere Partners' actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere Partners' periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere Partners does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005174/en/

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
Investors
Randy Bhatia, 713-375-5479
Megan Light, 713-375-5492
or
Media Relations
Eben Burnham-Snyder, 713-375-5764
Jenna Palfrey, 713-375-5491

Source: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Released October 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Cheniere Energy Partners LP published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 12:39:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
08:40aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions
PU
08:39aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08:33aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions
BU
10/23GLOBAL LNG-Asian spot LNG prices jump to 20-month high on firm demand
RE
10/10Hurricane Delta's winds topple gear, disrupt U.S. oil refineries
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08Cameron LNG to shut Louisiana LNG export plant ahead of Hurricane Delta
RE
10/07LNG vessels wait in Gulf of Mexico for Hurricane Delta to pass
RE
09/30CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 994 M - -
Net income 2020 1 247 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 7,17%
Capitalization 17 521 M 17 521 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 8,44%
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,53 $
Last Close Price 36,20 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack A. Fusco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Stephenson Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Wortley Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ed Lehotsky Senior Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Ellis Lonnie McCain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-9.07%17 504
ENBRIDGE INC.-27.14%58 220
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-20.85%39 375
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-38.53%37 838
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-41.52%28 026
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-19.06%23 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group