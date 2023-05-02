Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CQP   US16411Q1013

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(CQP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22:12 2023-05-02 am EDT
44.45 USD   -2.79%
10:53aCheniere Energy Partners L P : Xbrl q1 2023
PU
09:23aSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:19aCheniere Energy Swings to Q1 Profit While Revenue Drops; Raises 2023 Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheniere Energy Partners L P : XBRL Q1 2023

05/02/2023 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Mar. 31, 2023
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-33366
Entity Registrant Name Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 20-5913059
Entity Address, Address Line One 700 Milam Street
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 1900
Entity Address, City or Town Houston
Entity Address, State or Province TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 77002
City Area Code 713
Local Phone Number 375-5000
Title of 12(b) Security Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
Trading Symbol CQP
Security Exchange Name NYSEAMER
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Units, Units Outstanding 484,033,123
Entity Central Index Key 0001383650
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2023
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cheniere Energy Partners LP published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
10:53aCheniere Energy Partners L P : Xbrl q1 2023
PU
09:23aSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:19aCheniere Energy Swings to Q1 Profit While Revenue Drops; Raises 2023 Guidance
MT
07:39aEarnings Flash (LNG) CHENIERE ENERGY Posts Q1 Revenue $7.31B, vs. Street Est of $5.06B
MT
07:38aEarnings Flash (CQP) CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS L.P. Posts Q1 Revenue $2.92B
MT
07:34aCheniere Partners Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Reconfirms 2023 Distribution G..
BU
06:31aCheniere posts quarterly profit on strong demand
RE
06:06aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
04/28Cheniere Energy Partners, L.p. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/28Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 062 M - -
Net income 2023 2 622 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 9,06%
Capitalization 22 130 M 22 130 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,72 $
Average target price 52,92 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack A. Fusco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zach Davis Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
David Craft Senior Vice President-Engineering & Construction
J. Corey Grindal Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ellis Lonnie McCain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-19.61%22 130
ENBRIDGE INC.1.29%80 086
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.04%57 190
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.43%42 538
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.42%38 325
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.02%37 003
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer