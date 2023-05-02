Cheniere Energy Partners L P : XBRL Q1 2023
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Mar. 31, 2023
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-33366
Entity Registrant Name
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
20-5913059
Entity Address, Address Line One
700 Milam Street
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 1900
Entity Address, City or Town
Houston
Entity Address, State or Province
TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
77002
City Area Code
713
Local Phone Number
375-5000
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
Trading Symbol
CQP
Security Exchange Name
NYSEAMER
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Units, Units Outstanding
484,033,123
Entity Central Index Key
0001383650
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2023
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q1
Sales 2023
11 062 M
-
-
Net income 2023
2 622 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
14 794 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
10,5x
Yield 2023
9,06%
Capitalization
22 130 M
22 130 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,34x
EV / Sales 2024
3,27x
Nbr of Employees
196
Free-Float
29,4%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
45,72 $
Average target price
52,92 $
Spread / Average Target
15,8%
