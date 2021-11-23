Cheniere Partners Announces Achievement of First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that liquefied natural gas (LNG) was produced for the first time at Train 6 of the company’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility. The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere Partners expects Substantial Completion of Train 6 to be achieved in the first quarter of 2022, approximately 1 year ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon Substantial Completion, Bechtel Energy Inc. (“Bechtel”) will transfer the completed train to Cheniere Partners, and Sabine Pass’ total production capacity will be approximately 30 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

“This milestone is yet another impressive achievement by the Bechtel and Cheniere teams who continue to safely commission and bring our LNG trains online ahead of schedule and within project budgets,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO of Cheniere Partners. “With global economic activity increasing and the winter season approaching in key LNG markets around the world, providing additional supplies of reliable LNG can help companies, countries and communities around the world during this high-demand period.”

“These LNG projects are powering the energy transition and enabling access to cleaner energy around the world,” said Brendan Bechtel, Chairman and CEO of Bechtel. “Cheniere Partners continues to be at the forefront in the LNG industry and we are honored to play a role in improving access to this energy source for communities that need it.”

Full notice to proceed on Sabine Pass Train 6 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere Partners in June 2019. Since then, the peak workforce building Train 6 was 1,800 workers who have completed approximately 5,000,000 craft professional hours, installed 12,250 tons of steel, poured 48,500 yards of concrete, and laid 2,500,000 feet of cable.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of five operational liquefaction Trains and one additional Train in commissioning, with a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere Partners’ financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere Partners’ LNG terminal and liquefaction business, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere Partners believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere Partners’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere Partners’ periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere Partners does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005917/en/