Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CQP   US16411Q1013

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(CQP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheniere Partners Announces Achievement of First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6

11/23/2021 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that liquefied natural gas (LNG) was produced for the first time at Train 6 of the company’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility. The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere Partners expects Substantial Completion of Train 6 to be achieved in the first quarter of 2022, approximately 1 year ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon Substantial Completion, Bechtel Energy Inc. (“Bechtel”) will transfer the completed train to Cheniere Partners, and Sabine Pass’ total production capacity will be approximately 30 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

“This milestone is yet another impressive achievement by the Bechtel and Cheniere teams who continue to safely commission and bring our LNG trains online ahead of schedule and within project budgets,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO of Cheniere Partners. “With global economic activity increasing and the winter season approaching in key LNG markets around the world, providing additional supplies of reliable LNG can help companies, countries and communities around the world during this high-demand period.”

“These LNG projects are powering the energy transition and enabling access to cleaner energy around the world,” said Brendan Bechtel, Chairman and CEO of Bechtel. “Cheniere Partners continues to be at the forefront in the LNG industry and we are honored to play a role in improving access to this energy source for communities that need it.”

Full notice to proceed on Sabine Pass Train 6 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere Partners in June 2019. Since then, the peak workforce building Train 6 was 1,800 workers who have completed approximately 5,000,000 craft professional hours, installed 12,250 tons of steel, poured 48,500 yards of concrete, and laid 2,500,000 feet of cable.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of five operational liquefaction Trains and one additional Train in commissioning, with a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere Partners’ financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere Partners’ LNG terminal and liquefaction business, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere Partners believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere Partners’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere Partners’ periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere Partners does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
10:29aCheniere Partners Announces Achievement of First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6
BU
04:59aAfter bold bet on U.S. LNG, Sinochem seeks imports tie-up with PipeChina-sources
RE
11/12Cheniere to sell U.S. LNG to France's Engie
RE
11/08China's Sinopec, Sinochem Secure Multi-Year US LNG Deals
MT
11/08As LNG prices surge, North American project development languishes
RE
11/05UBS Adjusts Price Target on Cheniere Energy Partners to $50 From $47, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
11/05Cheniere Energy Unit Enters Sale, Purchase Agreement With Sinochem Group
MT
11/04Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Thursday
MT
11/04Cheniere Energy Swings to Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rises, Full-Year Distribution Guidance M..
MT
11/04Cheniere Energy Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Revenue Climbs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 364 M - -
Net income 2021 1 410 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 6,60%
Capitalization 19 661 M 19 661 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 8,39%
Chart CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,62 $
Average target price 44,89 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack A. Fusco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zach Davis Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Ed Lehotsky Senior Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Aaron Stephenson Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Tom Bullis Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.15.23%19 661
ENBRIDGE INC.23.14%80 095
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.35%48 029
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.08%46 792
KINDER MORGAN, INC.17.85%36 528
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.37.66%33 535