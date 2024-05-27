One. Letter to Shareholders

Ladies and gentlemen:

We express our deepest gratitude for shareholders' support to the management in the past year. Recalling 2023, due to the violent lift rate by the United States and the slowdown in demand, the global GDP growth became sluggish. Notwithstanding, driven by the AI industry, the server industry became booming and thereby led the related industry's supply chain to move toward new opportunities. Today we are gathering together in the first year when AI starts to take off. Benefiting from the AI development, the Company's layout and technology have a new outlook again. The Company invested in establishment of Zhongli Plant in Taiwan established in 2021, which has started operation this year. Further, the Company also increased investment in the construction of the Thailand plant, which is expected to be put into operation in 2025. It will inject new momentum into the Group and make substantial to the operating revenue. In terms of new product technology, the Company has not only entered the fields of heat dissipation and power supplies to meet customer needs, but also in line with the customer's timeliness in the development of water-cooling and submersible liquid-cooling solutions for servers. It is believed that the rising demand for AI servers should remain a bright spot next year. In the future, Chenming will continue observing market trends while adopting automated production and smart process management solutions to further improve production efficiency, product quality, and overall competitiveness. In light of emerging trends such as AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud-based services, Chenming will be undergoing aggressive digital transformation as a means to increase revenues, asset size, and profits in shareholders' favor.

2023 business performance: Financial performance

1. Business results

The 2023 consolidated operating revenue, net was NT$6,461,562 thousand. The 2023 net profit was NT$253,144 thousand, with EPS of NT$1.29, growing by 10.26% from that of NT$1.17 in the previous year. The Company will uphold the ethical management policy to expand its business actively and ensure the ongoing business growth in the intensive industrial competition.

2. Budget implementation: The Company did not publish any financial forecast for 2023.