Notice of Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be convened in regular session of 2024 on June 14, 2024 at the Grand Victoria Hotel, Taipei (No. 168, Jingye 4th Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan) at 09:00 am.

Cause of the convention:

Reports: 1. Business Report in 2024. 2. Audit Committee's Review of 2024 Financial Statements. 3. Report on the implementation of the third domestic guaranteed conversion of corporate bonds in 2024. 4.

Employees', Directors' and Supervisor's Remuneration Distribution Plan.

Points of recognition: 1. Business Report and Financial Statements of 2024. 2. Proposal for distribution of earnings in 2024.

Extemporary motion. The summary of the proposal for the distribution of earnings: Shareholders' dividends payment in cash amounted to NT$78,374,008 at NT$0.4/share.

III.According to Article 172 of the Company Act, the summary of the key content should be disclosed and posted at MOPS at: http://mops.twse.com.tw

IV. If you decide to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person, affix your signature/seal to the "Notice of Shareholders' Meeting" (no need to return by mail), and bring these documents to the meeting place on the scheduled day of the regular session to register for attendance. Shareholders may appoint a proxy to attend the meeting and shall affix your signature/seal to the "power of attorney," mark down the name and address of the proxy, and deliver to the share registrar and investor service agent, Trust Department, CTBC Bank, 5 days prior to the meeting day for delivery of attendance pass to the proxy.

※V.Shareholders may request for power of attorney, the Company will disclose the details at the official website of Securities and Futures Institute on May 14, 2024. Investors may visit the website