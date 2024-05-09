The Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be convened in regular session of 2024 on June 14, 2024 at the Grand Victoria Hotel, Taipei (No. 168, Jingye 4th Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan) at 09:00 am.
Cause of the convention:
Reports: 1. Business Report in 2024. 2. Audit Committee's Review of 2024 Financial Statements. 3. Report on the implementation of the third domestic guaranteed conversion of corporate bonds in 2024. 4.
Employees', Directors' and Supervisor's Remuneration Distribution Plan.
Points of recognition: 1. Business Report and Financial Statements of 2024. 2. Proposal for distribution of earnings in 2024.
Extemporary motion.
The summary of the proposal for the distribution of earnings: Shareholders' dividends payment in cash amounted to NT$78,374,008 at NT$0.4/share.
III.According to Article 172 of the Company Act, the summary of the key content should be disclosed and posted at MOPS at: http://mops.twse.com.tw
IV. If you decide to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person, affix your signature/seal to the "Notice of Shareholders' Meeting" (no need to return by mail), and bring these documents to the meeting place on the scheduled day of the regular session to register for attendance. Shareholders may appoint a proxy to attend the meeting and shall affix your signature/seal to the "power of attorney," mark down the name and address of the proxy, and deliver to the share registrar and investor service agent, Trust Department, CTBC Bank, 5 days prior to the meeting day for delivery of attendance pass to the proxy.
※V.Shareholders may request for power of attorney, the Company will disclose the details at the official website of Securities and Futures Institute on May 14, 2024. Investors may visit the website
(https://free.sfi.org.tw) in the section of "Free Power of Attorney Search System", and enter the conditions for inquiry.
VI. Electronic means of voting is permitted in this regular session of the Shareholders Meeting. The duration for electronic balloting is: May 15, 2024 to June 11, 2024. Shareholders should login the "Shareholders Meeting Electronic Balloting Platform"of Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation at https://www.stockvote.com.tw, and proceed as instructed.
VII. If a newly opened shareholder wants to submit a shareholder seal card, he or she can download the seal card from the website of the company's stock agent, CITIC Bank Legal Person Trust.
VIII. No souvenir will be released in this regular session of the Shareholders' Meeting
IX. "Trust Department of CTBC Bank"shall be the institution responsible for the validation of the statistics of the power of attorney for attending the Shareholders Meeting.
CHENMING ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, formerly Chenming Mold Industrial Corp. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in provision of the computer cases and mobile phone components. The Company is involved in the design, manufacture and sales of personal computer cases, server computer cases, and handheld device mechanisms. The Company's products are mainly used in personal computers, laptops, servers and televisions. The Company's products are mainly exported and sold in the Taiwan market and overseas markets in other parts of Asia, the Americas and Europe.