MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(500110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IOC buys its first cargo of Iraqi Basra Medium oil

01/06/2021 | 07:23am EST
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, has loaded its first cargo of Iraq's newly introduced Basra Medium crude grade, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon and a source with knowledge of the matter.

IOC loaded the cargo onto Minerva Kalypso, a suezmax-sized vessel, which left Iraq's southern port of Basra on Jan. 4, the data showed.

The ship is expected to arrive at Chennai port in southeastern India for IOC's subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp (CPCL) around Jan. 14.

Iraq's state oil marketing company (SOMO) launched the new sour crude grade in January by splitting existing Basra Light production into two grades to provide better quality stability.

"From this year IOC will get all three grades - Basra Light, Basra Medium and Basra Heavy - depending on the availability with the supplier," the source said, adding that the 1 million barrels of Basra Medium crude would go to CPCL.

Along with Chennai Petroleum, IOC controls about a third of the 5 million bpd of refining capacity in India.

"CPCL has been procuring Basra Light and Basra Heavy crude oil from Iraq and Basra Medium was procured recently for the first time, this is after the introduction of this grade by SOMO supplier to the market for the first time," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Iraq has increased crude exports by introducing Basra Medium after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to raise output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January.

"Basra Medium helps fill the gap of a shortage of heavy oil globally due to sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, declining production in Colombia and Mexico and OPEC+ quotas," analytics firm Kpler said.

(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.66% 110.05 End-of-day quote.3.19%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.18% 94.1 Delayed Quote.2.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.01% 54.06 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
MINERVA S.A. -1.99% 9.84 End-of-day quote.-3.34%
WTI 0.82% 50.17 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 254 B 3 478 M 3 478 M
Net income 2021 10 644 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 388 M 224 M 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 684
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 110,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
S. N. Pandey Managing Director & Director
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Non-Executive Chairman
S. Krishnan Executive Director & Director-Operations
Rajeev Ailawadi Finance Director & Director
P. Jeevankumar Chief General Manager-Projects & Development R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED3.19%224
CHEVRON CORPORATION3.02%167 503
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA3.26%6 906
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-1.06%6 499
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED5.45%4 813
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-1.04%4 118
