We are pleased to present the Annual Report of Cherat Cement Company Limited (the Company) for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company was incorporated in Pakistan as a public company limited by shares in the year 1981. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. Its main business activity is manufac- turing, marketing and sale of cement.

This Report is structured in way that the shareholders of the Company can get an insight of the affairs as well as financial and business information of the Company. We always believe on the transparent disclosure of information and practices of the Company.

The Report covers the substantial aspects of the Company's Business and underlines the risk management framework, governance structure, corporate performance, future strategies, Directors' Report, Chairman's Review and other govenance and policies. The Report also covers the Company's aim of aligning its business processes and activities with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and highlights its contributions towards each goal. The Company also explains its corporate social responsibility and its efforts towards it.

An integrated report is a concise communication about how an organization's strategy, governance, performance and prospects in context of its external environment lead to creation of value. Since the Company has adopted the International Integrated Reporting Framework therefore, the Report has also been prepared in accordance with the International Integrated (IR) Framework and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in order to provide the stakeholders a transparent reflection of value creation ability, contributions and quality information of the Company. We consistently evaluate our processes and approach in order to meet the best practices to create sustainable value. The principal objective of the Report is adherence with the principles of inclusivity, materiality,responsiveness and evaluation against the elements of IR. The material presented in this report is such a way that it enables the stake holders to understand better. The Company also considers the importance and strengthening of this report in terms of information, connectivity and demonstration of results.

The Report also includes audited financial statements of the Company along with the Auditor's Report thereon. The Report consists the compliances, provisions and directives of the Companies Act, 2017, Code of Corporate Governance Regulations, 2019, Auditor's review report on compliance of such Regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards.

This Annual Report is available in both print and online form at www. gfg.com.pk/cccl/financial information