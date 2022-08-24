Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
10:48aCHERKIZOVO : ACRA takes positive outlook on Cherkizovo's credit rating
PU
08/22CHERKIZOVO : Announces first half 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/11CHERKIZOVO : launches an oil extraction plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cherkizovo : ACRA takes positive outlook on Cherkizovo's credit rating

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, Russia - August 24 - Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE), Russia's largest meat producer, announces that the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) has affirmed the Company's A+(RU) credit rating and revised its outlook from stable to positive.

ACRA cited Cherkizovo's commissioning of the oil extraction plant (OEP) as the basis for the outlook upgrade. The Agency believes the plant will improve the Group's vertical integration and profitability. On top of that, it will considerably decrease the impact of price fluctuations on the main cost items.

ACRA noted that the current A+(RU) rating is based on Cherkizovo's robust business profile that is undergirded by strong vertical integration and well-diversified product offering. "Cherkizovo Group's financial profile is shaped by high returns and high liquidity, with the leverage kept at a comfortable medium," says the Agency's press release.

2005-2022 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHERKIZOVO GROUP
10:48aCHERKIZOVO : ACRA takes positive outlook on Cherkizovo's credit rating
PU
08/22CHERKIZOVO : Announces first half 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/11CHERKIZOVO : launches an oil extraction plant
PU
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/16Finland's Atria exits Russia with fast food business sale to Cherkizovo
RE
03/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZO : GCHE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
02/21PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibi..
PU
02/18Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 112 B 1 860 M 1 860 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 0,76%
Chart CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Cherkizovo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERKIZOVO GROUP-9.97%1 860
CORTEVA, INC.30.65%44 388
QL RESOURCES11.60%2 765
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.11.32%1 864
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD77.69%1 401
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.2.57%1 354