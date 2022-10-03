Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), August 2022

Industrial Meat Supply
INDEX
IMS Index -
Cherkizovo Group
Analytics
August 2022
Cherkizovo Index - industrial meat supply (IMS) in Russia
Including beef, pork and poultry, 000 t cwe
+5%
+4%
900
-3%
+2%
+4%
-1%
+5%
795
744
722
733
760
754
750
•
600
450
300
150
Aug
17
18
19
20
21
22
5 953
6 199
Aug'21
Aug'22
Jan-
Industrial Meat Supply Index (IMS) increased by 4% in Jan - Aug 2022 (all changes in percent are year- on- year in this presentation)
The index increased by 5% in August. Poultry, pork and beef supply increased
All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.
IMS Cherkizovo Index -
poultry
Including broiler, turkey and other poultry, 000 t cwe
+1%
+3%
450
389
394
3 054
3 134
Aug'21
Aug''22
Jan-
384
Aug'22
400
381
392
• IMS Index of poultry Jan
- Aug
377
2022 increased by 3%
• In August the index grew up by
1%. Production increased by 2,7%.
350
Import decreased by 35%. Export
declined by 7%
300
250
aug'17
aug'18
aug'19
aug'20
aug'21
aug'22
All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.
IMS Cherkizovo Index - pork
Including pork, 000 t cwe
350
334
298 300
276
280
267
250
200
150
aug'17
aug'18
aug'19
aug'20
aug'21
aug'22
+11%+9%
2 365
2 582
Aug''22
130
110
90
70
50
30
IMS Cherkizovo Index - beef
Including beef, 000 t cwe
+3%
-10%
65 67 534 482
Aug'21
Aug''22
Jan-
Aug'22
• IMS Index of beef in Jan - Aug
2022 declined by 10%
81
77
• In August
IMS
beef
Index
increased
by 3%.
Production
76
70
65
decreased by 8%. Import rose by
67
23%. Export
felt down (-49%)
aug'17
aug'18
aug'19
aug'20
aug'21
aug'22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:26:41 UTC.