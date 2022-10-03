Advanced search
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), August 2022
PU
Cherkizovo : to change name of its Sibylla business to VkusON
PU
Cherkizovo : backs agrigenetics competition for high school students
PU
Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), August 2022

10/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
Industrial Meat Supply

INDEX

IMS Index -

Cherkizovo Group

Analytics

August 2022

Cherkizovo Index - industrial meat supply (IMS) in Russia

Including beef, pork and poultry, 000 t cwe

+5%

+4%

900

-3%

+2%

+4%

-1%

+5%

795

744

722

733

760

754

750

600

450

300

150

Aug

Aug

Aug

Aug

Aug

Aug

17

18

19

20

21

22

754

795

5 953

6 199

Aug'21

Aug'22

Jan-

Jan-

Aug'21

Aug'22

Industrial Meat Supply Index (IMS) increased by 4% in Jan - Aug 2022 (all changes in percent are year- on- year in this presentation)

The index increased by 5% in August. Poultry, pork and beef supply increased

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

IMS Cherkizovo Index -

poultry

Including broiler, turkey and other poultry, 000 t cwe

+1%

+3%

450

389

394

3 054

3 134

Aug'21

Aug''22

Jan-

Jan-

384

394

Aug'21

Aug'22

400

381

392

389

IMS Index of poultry Jan

- Aug

377

2022 increased by 3%

In August the index grew up by

1%. Production increased by 2,7%.

350

Import decreased by 35%. Export

declined by 7%

300

250

aug'17

aug'18

aug'19

aug'20

aug'21

aug'22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

IMS Cherkizovo Index - pork

Including pork, 000 t cwe

350

334

298 300

300

276

280

267

250

200

150

aug'17

aug'18

aug'19

aug'20

aug'21

aug'22

+11%+9%

300

334

2 365

2 582

Aug'21

Aug''22

Jan-

Jan-

Aug'21

Aug'22

  • IMS Index of pork in Jan - Aug 2022 rose by 9%
  • In August the index increased by 11%. Production grow up 10,2%. Import increased by 5 times. Export decreased by 5%

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

130

110

90

70

50

30

IMS Cherkizovo Index - beef

Including beef, 000 t cwe

+3%

-10%

65 67 534 482

Aug'21

Aug''22

Jan-

Jan-

Aug'21

Aug'22

IMS Index of beef in Jan - Aug

2022 declined by 10%

81

77

In August

IMS

beef

Index

increased

by 3%.

Production

76

70

65

decreased by 8%. Import rose by

67

23%. Export

felt down (-49%)

aug'17

aug'18

aug'19

aug'20

aug'21

aug'22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:26:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
