Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), November 2022
Industrial Meat Supply
INDEX
IMS Index -
Cherkizovo Group
Analytics
Cherkizovo Index - industrial meat supply (IMS) in Russia
Including beef, pork and poultry, 000 t cwe
Industrial Meat Supply Index (IMS) increased by 4% in Jan -Nov 2022 (all changes in percent are year- on- year in this presentation)
The index increased by 6% in November. Poultry, pork and beef increased
IMS Cherkizovo Index - poultry
Including broiler, turkey and other poultry, 000 t cwe
• IMS
Index of
poultry
Jan -
382
November 2022 increased by 3%
377
In November the index grow up
•
6%. Production increased by 7,1%.
Import decreased by 24%. Export
declined by 5%
IMS Cherkizovo Index - pork
Including pork, 000 t cwe
IMS Index of pork in Jan - Nov 2022 rose by 8%
In November the index increased by 3%. Production grow up 3,6%. Import decreased by 85%. Export rose by 9%
IMS Cherkizovo Index - beef
Including beef, 000 t cwe
This is an excerpt of the original content.
here.
