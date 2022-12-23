Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2650.50 RUB   +0.06%
08:45aCherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), November 2022
PU
12/22Cherkizovo : acquires facilities of Zdorovaya Ferma agricultural holding company
PU
12/22Cherkizovo : National agrigenetics competition Innagrika comes to an end
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), November 2022

12/23/2022 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industrial Meat Supply

INDEX

IMS Index -

Cherkizovo Group

Analytics

November 2022

Cherkizovo Index - industrial meat supply (IMS) in Russia

Including beef, pork and poultry, 000 t cwe

+4,5%

+6%

900

+1%

848

+2%

764

798

742

754

750

600

450

300

150

+6%

+4%

848

8 641

798

8 277

nov'21

nov'22

jan-nov'21jan-nov'22

Industrial Meat Supply Index (IMS) increased by 4% in Jan -Nov 2022 (all changes in percent are year- on- year in this presentation)

The index increased by 6% in November. Poultry, pork and beef increased

Nov-

Nov-

Nov-

Nov-

Nov-

18

19

20

21

22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

450

400

350

300

250

IMS Cherkizovo Index - poultry

Including broiler, turkey and other poultry, 000 t cwe

+6%

+3%

395

419

4 230

4 342

388

419

nov'21

nov'22

jan-nov'21jan-nov'22

395

387

IMS

Index of

poultry

Jan -

382

November 2022 increased by 3%

377

In November the index grow up

6%. Production increased by 7,1%.

Import decreased by 24%. Export

declined by 5%

nov'17

nov'18

nov'19

nov'20

nov'21

nov'22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

350

IMS Cherkizovo Index - pork

Including pork, 000 t cwe

+3%

+8%

345

335

345

3 303

3 580

335

300

250

200

150

311

291

280 273

nov'21

nov'22

jan-nov'21jan-nov'22

  • IMS Index of pork in Jan - Nov 2022 rose by 8%
  • In November the index increased by 3%. Production grow up 3,6%. Import decreased by 85%. Export rose by 9%

nov'17

nov'18

nov'19

nov'20

nov'21

nov'22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

130

110

90

70

50

30

IMS Cherkizovo Index - beef

Including beef, 000 t cwe

+21%

-3%

69 84 745 720

nov'21

nov'22

jan-nov'21jan-nov'22

IMS Index of beef in Jan - Nov

84

2022 declined by 3%

82

84

In November

IMS beef Index

80

increased by 21%. Production rose

76

69

by 2,9%. Import increased by 64%.

Export

felt down

(-38%)

nov'17

nov'18

nov'19

nov'20

nov'21

nov'22

All information contained in this document is the intellectual property of Cherkizovo Group. Any duplication of this document in whole or in part, without the agreement of the author, is prohibited.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 13:44:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHERKIZOVO GROUP
08:45aCherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), November 2022
PU
12/22Cherkizovo : acquires facilities of Zdorovaya Ferma agricultural holding company
PU
12/22Cherkizovo : National agrigenetics competition Innagrika comes to an end
PU
12/16Cherkizovo : sells marketable egg production facility in Bashkortostan
PU
12/09CHERKIZOVO GROUP : Liquidation distribution
FA
12/06Cherkizovo : acquires Bashkortostan's largest agricultural holding
PU
12/02Cherkizovo : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), October 2022
PU
12/02Cherkizovo : launches a 3D advertising campaign
PU
11/30Cherkizovo : Petelinka and Pava-Pava win Product of the Year awards
PU
11/29Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHERKIZOVO GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 287 M 2 287 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 112 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 0,76%
Chart CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Cherkizovo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHERKIZOVO GROUP-9.97%1 620
CORTEVA, INC.24.58%42 084
QL RESOURCES21.23%3 047
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.12.42%1 841
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-5.54%1 247
GENTING PLANTATIONS-9.85%1 225