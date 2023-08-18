NOTICE

of the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" (hereinafter also referred to as the "Notice")

Dear Shareholder!

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" (hereinafter, the Company), place of location: Russian Federation, Moscow region, Kashira urban district, Topkanovo village, at its meeting on August 15, 2023 (the Minutes No. 15/823д dated August 17, 2023) resolved to call the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter, the Meeting) in the form of absentee voting.

Date of the Meeting (the closing date of acceptance of the voting ballots): September 20, 2023.

Date of identification (recording) of the persons possessing a right to take participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company: August 26, 2023.

The postal address to which the completed voting bulletins should be sent:

JSC NRK-R.O.S.T. building 5B, 18 Stromynka street, Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation (PJSC "Cherkizovo Group");

NRK-R.O.S.T. building 5B, 18 Stromynka street, Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation (PJSC "Cherkizovo Group"); 1 Cherkizovskaya St., Myasopererabotka territory, office 206, premise 1, Topkanovo village, Kashira urban district, Moscow region, 142931, Russian Federation.

Persons entitled to participate in the Meeting are given the opportunity to complete electronic voting forms on the website in information and telecommunications network Internet. Persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company can complete electronic voting forms and vote by electronic method on the Internet at the following address: https://lk.rrost.ru or https://www.e- vote.ru/

Categories (classes) of shares the holders of which have a right to vote on each item of agenda: ordinary registered uncertified shares of the Company (state registration number1-02-10797-Аdated July 10, 2007).

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. On the Payment of Dividends on the results of the first half of 2023.

You can acquaint yourself with information (materials) subject to submission to the persons possessing a right to take participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company when preparing to its holding (hereinafter referred to as the "Documents Containing Information [Materials]") at the following addresses: 5 Lesnaya Street, building B, 12th floor, Meeting Room (White Square Office Center), Moscow, 125047, Russian Federation or 1 Cherkizovskaya St., Myasopererabotka territory, office 206, premise 1, Topkanovo village, Kashira urban district, Moscow region, 142931, Russian Federation during no less than 20 (Twenty) days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company from August 30, 2023 through September 19, 2023 (inclusive) every day from 10:00 a.m. till 05:00 p.m.

The Company, upon the demand (request) of the person possessing a right to take participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company or its authorised representative, shall submit to him (her) copies of the Documents Containing Information (Materials) within 7 (Seven) days from the date of receipt by the Company of the corresponding demand. The fee collected by the Company for submission of the copies of such documents may not exceed the amount of expenses for their preparation.

The documents certifying powers of the legal successors and representatives of the persons included to the list of those possessing a right to take participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (their notarized copies) shall be attached to the demands (requests) being sent (presented) by such persons.

When determining the quorum and counting votes on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company only the votes of the shareholders represented by the voting bulletins received or electronic voting forms completed before the end of the last date of acceptance of voting forms, on or before September 19, 2023, shall be accounted.

Shareholders that in accordance with the Russian laws on securities gave instructions concerning voting to the persons that take into account their rights for shares, if information about their will is received on or before September 19, 2023.

Terms and conditions of participation of the persons possessing a right to participate in the Meeting.

In the event of transfer of shares after the date of drawing up of the list of the persons possessing a right to take participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and before the date of the Meeting (hereinafter referred to as the "Shares Transferred after the Date of drawing up the List") the person included to this list shall be obliged to issue to the transferee a voting proxy or vote on the Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the transferee of the shares if it is stipulated by the share transfer agreement.

In the event that the Shares Transferred after the Date of drawing up the List are assigned to two or more transferees the person included to the list of those possessing a right to take participation in the Meeting shall be obliged, if it is stipulated by the share transfer agreement(-s) to vote on the Meeting in accordance with the instructions of each respective transferee of the shares or to issue to each such transferee a voting proxy and specify in each such proxy the number of shares granting a right to vote.

The voting proxy should contain the following information about the principal and his (her) representative:

if an individual: surname, first name, patronymic, details of the personal identification document (series and (or) number of the document, date and place of its issue, issuing authority);

if a legal entity: full corporate name, location of the company, date of entry into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the primary state registration number.

The voting proxy should be executed in accordance with the requirements of Article 185.1 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation.

The documents, certifying the powers of legal successors and authorized representatives of the persons, included into the list of shareholders entitled to participate in the meeting (their certified copies), shall be attached to the voting ballots sent by the persons or presented to the registrar performing functions of the counting board, during registration of the persons for participation in the general meeting.

For any inquiries call:

issues of provision of information (materials), participation in the meeting and voting: +7 (495) 660-24-40 (ext. 15077, 15931,

15117);

other issues: Anastasia Bakhmacheva +7 (495) 660-24-40.

Board of Directors

of PJSC "Cherkizovo Group"