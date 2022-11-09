Cherkizovo : Petelinka and Altaisky Broiler launch new products for Siberia

Biysk, Russia - November 8 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has expanded the range of chicken products distributed in the Siberian Federal District. In addition to the previously available whole chickens and their parts, the Petelinkaand Altaisky Broiler brands now offer chopped breast fillets, ground meat, cutlets and kebabs.





This fall, Cherkizovo Group launched sales of ready-to-cook chicken products in the Siberian Federal District, supplying local stores with premium Petelinka-branded foods such as schnitzel, Chicken Kiev cutlets, and breast and thigh fillet cutlets with a wide variety of fillings and spices. The most popular chicken MDM product in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Premium Breast Fillet, is now also available in Siberia.

Siberians are welcome to diversify their diets with Petelinka-branded cubes, medallions and steaks - breast fillet cuts that were previously unavailable in the region. The fillets have already been washed and cut into evenly shaped pieces. Another newly offered Petelinka product, Barbeque Marinated Special thighs, not only come as an ideal fit for the barbecue season, but are also suitable for frying or roasting at home. Its original marinade uses natural spices, making it possible to effortlessly cook a tasty and healthy dish in a relatively short period of time.

The assortment of the Altaisky Broiler brand, which previously only offered whole chickens and their parts, has also been expanded with ready-to-cook chicken products to include Domashny ground meat, Originalniye meatballs, Po-Domashnemu cutlets, Classichesky kebab, small-sized fillets and breast fillet slices. Further additions are planned, such as barbecue sausages and new kebab products.

The new Petelinka and Altaisky Broiler foods are available in Novosibirsk, Barnaul, and Kemerovo - some of the largest Siberian cities - as well as Biysk and beyond through the Pyaterochka, Magnit, O'KEY, Lenta, Anix, Begemag and SPAR retail chains and the Samokat online store.

"Each year, Russian consumers demonstrate growing demand for ready-to-cook meat products. That is why we were keen to make our delicious and easy-to-cook chicken products available not only Central Russia, but also in Siberia, where the Company has been ramping up sales for several years now. The highly anticipated opening of a new high value-added production facility in the Altai Territory has made this a reality," said Victoria Baltais, Marketing Director for Fresh Products at Cherkizovo Trade House.

Petelinkais the most easily recognizable poultry brand in Russia (Ipsos estimates its brand awareness at 93 %). Petelinka products are free from E-number additives, preservatives, artificial flavors, colors and GMOs, and are sourced from chickens raised exclusively on in-house feeds. Having marked its 20th anniversary last year, Petelinka is Russia's best-selling brand of chicken meat and ready-to-cook poultry products* (with a share of 17 % in value terms, according to NielsenIQ data from September 2022) and the market leader in Moscow (48 %) and St. Petersburg (43 %).

Altaisky Broileris No. 1 chicken meat brand in the Siberian Federal District: in September 2022, NielsenIQ estimated its market share at 20 % in value terms. Both Petelinka and Altaisky Broiler products are made from poultry raised on GMO-free natural feeds.





The new Petelinka and Altaisky Broiler offerings will be promoted in the Siberian Federal District via a TV commercial campaign and social media, as well as at the points of sale.

* Excluding retail chains' private labels



